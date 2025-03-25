Trump 2.0 can RESET economic growth: Indian CIO cites Canada's proposed tax cut, Germany's defence & infra bill

Amid upcoming elections, Canada's Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Monday proposed to cut taxes by 15%, a day after his Liberal opponent, Prime Minister Mark Carney, announced a tax cut as part of his campaign.

Responding to the news, Complete Circle CIO Gurmeet Chadha took to X to express his views on how US President Donald Trump is shaking up the world economies. "Germany passed a €500Bn defence n infra bill. Canada announces 15% Income tax cut. India cut IT & now looking at reducing GST. Trump 2.0 is making very nation focus on boosting domestic spending n manufacturing. Big economic reset n may be a new Industrial Revolution on cards," he tweeted Tuesday.

The shift towards domestic-focused economic policies, as exemplified by Canada's proposed tax cut, could lead to changes in global capital flows. By concentrating on internal markets, countries may alter investment patterns, affecting how capital moves internationally. Chadha highlighted this perspective in his tweet pointing out that such policies might significantly impact global economic relations.

Poilievre has pledged to reduce the income tax rate for the lowest tax bracket from 15% to 12.75%. This change is expected to save the average worker about $900 annually and provide savings of approximately $1,800 for dual-income families.

Carney, on the other hand, unveiled a plan to reduce the marginal tax rate on the lowest income bracket by 1 percentage point, to benefit middle-class and low-income Canadians.

If implemented, the tax cuts will significantly influence the nation's domestic economic activities stimulating domestic consumption and manufacturing by increasing the disposable income of Canadians, thereby boosting the internal market.

This trend is often referred to as "Trump 2.0," a term that encapsulates the shift towards countries prioritising internal economic affairs over international concerns. The focus is on bolstering domestic manufacturing and consumption, which could potentially reset economic growth patterns worldwide. This inward-looking approach aims to foster self-sufficiency and economic resilience, marking a notable transition in global economic strategies.