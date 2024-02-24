UAE dropped from financial crime watch list of high-risk money flow countries; here's what it means

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been removed from the 'grey list' of countries deemed susceptible to illicit financial activities by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a prominent global watchdog.

The decision, announced on Friday, marks a notable victory for the UAE, potentially enhancing its global reputation and credibility. The FATF, comprising countries ranging from the United States to China, designated the UAE for closer monitoring in 2022 due to concerns over money laundering and terrorist financing activities involving various sectors such as banking, precious metals, and real estate, among others.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist, also known as the "grey list," is a roster of countries that the FATF considers to have deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regimes. These deficiencies could include inadequate laws, regulations, or enforcement mechanisms to combat financial crimes effectively.

Countries placed on the FATF watchlist are subject to increased scrutiny and pressure to improve their AML/CFT frameworks. Being on the watchlist can have significant implications for a country's financial reputation and can affect its ability to engage in international financial transactions. It serves as a warning to the global financial community about potential risks associated with conducting business with entities within those countries. Countries on the watchlist are encouraged to take corrective measures to address the identified deficiencies and improve their compliance with international standards set by the FATF.

This removal from the grey list is particularly significant for the UAE, which has evolved from a historical hub for pearl and fish trading into one of the wealthiest nations globally following the discovery of oil in Abu Dhabi in the late 1950s.

The UAE government, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the brother of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has prioritised efforts to enhance anti-money laundering measures, aiming to secure this delisting.

Furthermore, financial institutions operating in the UAE are expected to benefit from reduced compliance costs associated with serving high-net-worth clients. Despite its presence on the grey list, the UAE has continued to attract global wealth, emerging as a popular destination for cryptocurrency firms and Russian investors, particularly amid geopolitical tensions.

Dubai's luxury property market has flourished, ranking among the top globally, while the UAE has solidified its position as the leading trading hub for rough diamonds, surpassing Belgium in recent years.

However, the delisting decision contrasts with the European Union's assessment, as it still considers the UAE a high-risk jurisdiction for money laundering and terrorist financing. European authorities have imposed restrictions on financial transactions with certain entities within the UAE, reflecting broader concerns within the EU.

As Gulf states intensify efforts to diversify their economies beyond oil, attracting foreign investment remains a focal point. The UAE's ongoing initiatives include enhancing financial investigations, bolstering international cooperation, and aligning virtual asset regulations with global norms, as it competes with regional peers to establish itself as a leading hub for finance, trade, logistics, and tourism.