UAE licenses 3rd unit of its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has licensed the third unit of its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Hamad Al Kaabi, told reporters on Friday.

Construction of the unit in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region was completed last year and it is on track to start up and deliver clean electricity in 2023, according to the UAE's Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC).

The Barakah nuclear plant is the Arab world's first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant.

The operator, an ENEC subsidiary called Nawah, will undertake a period of commissioning to prepare for commercial operation now that the unit has been licensed, said Christer Viktorsson, director-general of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

Nawah is licensed to operate Unit 3 for 60 years.

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) , will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity - equivalent to around 25% of the UAE's peak demand.