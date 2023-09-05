UK: Pakistani girl creates record by scoring top grades in 34 GCSEs, gets honoured by Sharifs and Malala

A Pakistani girl in London was felicitated by the former Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif on Monday for creating a record by securing the top grades in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (CGSE) level, according to a report by Geo News.

16-year-old Mahnoor Cheema is a British-Pakistani student who appeared in the highest number of subjects ever taken by a student in the UK and the European Union’s history.

“'It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also set a great example for our children,” said Shahbaz Sharif while congratulating the girl on this huge achievement.

“During the past decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students—from Inam Ullah at the Danish School to Malala—who are sources of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds. These exceptional success stories will definitely inspire more Pakistanis to shine and achieve their dreams,” he added while also giving her a MacBook Pro laptop.

It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also has also set a great example for our children. During the past… pic.twitter.com/ZAc3WCFL8k — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2023

Cheema expressed her gratitude towards the two former Prime Ministers and said that the duo has always inspired her with their work for the development of Pakistan.

“I was truly honoured that they invited me and talked to me. They gave me a wonderful gift and I am honoured that I spoke to Quaid-e-Mohtrem and Shehbaz Sharif. They are truly inspirational leaders for Pakistan. I am thankful to them for taking the time out to meet me,” she said.

The GCSE is an academic qualification available for a range of subjects in the UK and it is essential for getting an admission in various colleges and universities for higher studies. Many institutions in the UK require a GCSE in at least five subjects.

Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai also congratulated the 16-year-old Cheema over the weekend by hosting a dinner for her. She praised her accomplishments and said that Cheema has become an inspiration for the children of Pakistan and the entire world.

“Mahnoor has performed brilliantly. It’s a matter of huge pride for all Pakistanis and others that a Pakistani girl like Mahnoor has become an inspiration for others. She has inspired lots of children, it’s my dream that girls all over the world get a chance to obtain an education,” the Nobel Prize winner said.

“It fills my heart with joy when I see girls like Mahnoor doing so well and working hard and I wish that girls around the world flourish and move up the charts in education. Mahnoor is inspiring other girls with the message that you can achieve anything in your life as long as you work hard and get good grades to fulfil your dreams. I am very happy for Mahnoor and I wish her all the best,” she added.