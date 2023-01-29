UK PM Rishi Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from the government after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said following new information which came to light in recent days regarding Zahawi's personal financial arrangements and declarations, he asked Sir Laurie Magnus, the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, to fully investigate this matter.

Following the completion of the Independent Adviser's investigation, he said it was clear that there had been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. "As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government," Sunak said in a letter addressed to Zahawi.

The UK Prime Minister praised Zahawi for his successful oversight of the Covid vaccine procurement and deployment programme which ensured the United Kingdom was at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his report to Sunak, Sir Laurie Magnus said Zahawi, in holding the high privilege of being a Minister of the Crown, had shown insufficient regard for the General Principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements in particular, under the seven Principles of Public Life, to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour.

Earlier this month, Zahawi faced calls to resign, after it emerged he paid a penalty to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over unpaid tax while he was chancellor. According to a BBC report, Zahawi confirmed he had made a payment to settle a dispute with HMRC.

The dispute was resolved between July and September last year when he was chancellor, and the total amount paid is in the region of about £5m, including a penalty, the report said.