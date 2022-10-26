UK PM Rishi Sunak wears Hindu 'Kalawa' as he makes first speech at Downing Street

The newly elected Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak was seen wearing the Hindu sacred red thread, ‘Kalawa’, during his first speech as prime minister at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Kalawa is considered sacred in Hindu religion and is worn in the wrist after performing a puja.

As stated by an ANI report, Sunak was first seen wearing the sacred Hindu thread on his hand when he waved to the public as he walked out of the Buckingham Palace after meeting King Charles III. He replaced Truss who resigned after 45 days, following a "mini-budget" that sparked turmoil in financial markets.

Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin person and person of colour to lead Britain. Also being the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years, Sunak is the first PM to take oath under King Charles III.

Many politicians and officials abroad welcomed Sunak's appointment.

In within hours, Sunak appointed his cabinet team and made two crucial appointments by evening -- Dominic Raab as the Deputy Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt as finance minister. British lawmaker Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister, a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules.

