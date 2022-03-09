Ukraine invasion worsening global energy crisis: Aramco CEO Nasser

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the "tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine" is making the global energy crisis worse, according to prepared remarks delivered at an industry conference Tuesday.

Nasser, speaking at the CERAWeek energy in Houston, echoed other energy executives in saying that the crisis exposes the mixed signals delivered by policymakers to the oil-and-gas industry amid the energy transition.

"As oil and gas investments are discouraged," demands are being placed on our industry to increase production," he said, according to the remarks.

