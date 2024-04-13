U.S. adds four Chinese tech companies to trade blacklist for helping China's military

In the midst of escalating tensions between the United States and China, the U.S. Commerce Department has blacklisted four Chinese companies for their alleged role in providing artificial intelligence (AI) chips to bolster China's military advancements.

This move forms part of the U.S. government's broader initiative to curb using sensitive American technology for military purposes within China.

The companies affected by the recent blacklist imposition include Linkzol (Beijing) Technology Co, Xi'an Like Innovative Information Technology Co, Beijing Anwise Technology Co, and SITONHOLY (Tianjin) Co, the TOI reported.

These companies were among the 11 additions to the Commerce Department's Entity List this week, a designation that significantly obstructs their access to American goods and technology.

Kevin Kurland, an official overseeing export enforcement, said that the banned companies allegedly procured U.S. AI chips for integration into Chinese military systems. Consequently, the U.S. has opted to impose constraints on the export of advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment to China.

China swiftly falsified these accusations, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning denying them as blatant efforts to "contain and suppress" Chinese enterprises.

In return, China has vowed to undertake the required measures to safeguard its interests in light of the U.S. actions.

Additionally, the U.S. has also imposed export restrictions on five other companies allegedly involved in facilitating drone production for Russia's activities in Ukraine and Iranian actions in the Red Sea.

China has strongly criticised these measures by the U.S, arguing that they disrupt normal economic collaboration with Russia.