US closely observing trade activity between Australia, China: USTR

The United States is closely monitoring the trade situation between China and Australia, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan on Wednesday.

Tai conveyed to Tehan that the US stands with Australia to tackle this shared challenge and supports a rules-based international trade, a media release said.

They discussed the importance and strength of the bilateral trade relationship, which is underpinned by the US-Australia Free Trade Agreement, it said.

They also agreed to continue working together to develop a digital trade policy that supports the digital economy and addresses the needs of workers, recognising the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems.

"During the meeting, Ambassador Tai noted that the United States is closely monitoring the trade situation between Australia and China," USTR said in a statement.

Tai conveyed that the United States stands with Australia to tackle this shared challenge and supports a rules-based international trade to promote fair, market-oriented trade practices.

"Tai reiterated the US' commitment to engaging our allies, including Australia, to address China's state-led, non-market practices that harm our workers, businesses, and citizens," the statement said.

Tai and Tehan welcomed continuing senior-level discussions to address non-market practices, including economic coercion, it said.

They also discussed World Trade Organisation reform, supply chain resilience and regional economic collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

Also Read: Edward Snowden urges governments to ban trade of spyware like Pegasus

Also Read: World Trade Organisation chief to conclude fish talks as developing countries cry foul