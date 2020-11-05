US Election 2020 Results Updates: Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; 6 electoral votes away from presidency

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is just a few electoral college votes away from winning the presidency of one of the most powerful offices in the world. He just won key states of Wisconsin and Michigan, leading a major blow to his opponent and US President Donald Trump. Trump's victory in these states had led to his entry in the White House in 2016 elections. As per the current trend, Joe Biden is surging ahead with 263 electoral seats, while Trump is far behind at 214. Interestingly, Joe Biden has won more overall votes than any presidential candidate in the US history, thanks to the record voter turnout in the US elections this year.

11.03 AM: The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, says Trump; alleges fraud.

10.45 AM: Trump leading in Pennsylvania, thin margin in Georgia

In Pennsylvania, 89% votes have been tallied so far. US President Donald Trump has won 50.7% votes, while Biden is behind with 48.1% votes. In Georgia, 95% votes have been tallied -- Trump is ahead at 49.7% votes while Biden is at 49.1%. -- Edison Research

10.30 AM: Joe Biden says refuses to declare victory before the counting ends. He, however, said it looks like Democrats are winning. He said he's "superstitious" when it comes predicting victories in elections.

10.15 AM: In the 2020 US election, LGBTQ candidates have achieved great milestones. A transgender person was elected to a state Senate. In a first, openly gay and bisexual Black men won seat in Congress in Tennessee.

10.00 AM: Joe Biden is almost 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. Millions of votes are still being counted, including in one of the big states -- California.

9.05 AM: US President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The campaign has saught better access for campaign observers to the locations where ballots are being counted and processed.

8.54 AM: History repeats

On November 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th US president. He defeated the incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter. - Reuters