US Election 2020 Results Updates: Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; 6 electoral votes away from presidency

11.03 AM: The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, says Trump; alleges fraud.
10.45 AM: Trump leading in Pennsylvania, thin margin in Georgia
In Pennsylvania, 89% votes have been tallied so far. US President Donald Trump has won 50.7% votes, while Biden is behind with 48.1% votes. In Georgia, 95% votes have been tallied -- Trump is ahead at 49.7% votes while Biden is at 49.1%. -- Edison Research
10.30 AM: Joe Biden says refuses to declare victory before the counting ends. He, however, said it looks like Democrats are winning. He said he's "superstitious" when it comes predicting victories in elections.
10.15 AM: In the 2020 US election, LGBTQ candidates have achieved great milestones. A transgender person was elected to a state Senate. In a first, openly gay and bisexual Black men won seat in Congress in Tennessee.
10.00 AM: Joe Biden is almost 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. Millions of votes are still being counted, including in one of the big states -- California.
9.05 AM: US President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The campaign has saught better access for campaign observers to the locations where ballots are being counted and processed.
8.54 AM: History repeats
On November 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th US president. He defeated the incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter. - Reuters
Our lawyers have asked for meaningful access, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
8.48 AM: Biden leading Trump with 50.3% votes
Around 90 per cent votes have been counted so far, of which 50.3 per cent have been cast in favour of Joe Biden. Donald Trump has won 48.1 per cent overall votes so far. Joe Biden is now six electoral votes away from presidency.
8.43 AM: The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections over ballots, requesting a judge to secure and account for ballots received after 7 pm on Election Day.
8.38 AM: Joe Biden has secured most votes in the US history so far at 71 million votes. He is now just short of six electoral college seats from winning presidency.
8.28 AM: US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden races ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. President Trump at 214. -- Reuters
On Nov. 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th U.S. president. He defeated the incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/5gxt0JF8RwReuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2020
8.00 AM: Winning enough states to reach magic number: Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he is winning enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Biden's remarks, in which he described this as a victory for American people, democracy and America, came after major media networks projected him as the winner in the two major battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, bringing him steps closer to presidency.
