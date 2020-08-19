US elections 2020: Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris' victory

Indians in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which U.S. vice president hopeful Kamala Harris visited as a kid, erected banners, held special prayers and wished her success. Villagers in Painganadu, Harris' ancestral village, put up banners of Harris. Harris' mother, who migrated to the United States to study, traces her roots to this non-descript hamlet in eastern Tamil Nadu.

"They (Kamala Harris) have gone to the level of contesting for a vice-presidential candidate in America. Naturally, the villagers are very happy," Ramanan, a trustee at a local temple, told Reuters Television. Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, made history last week when U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his vice president.

Also read: US Presidential Elections 2020: Democrats nominate Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump

Ramanan, who goes by only one name, said Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, a former high-ranking Indian government official, donated funds to the temple when he visited. On annual trips to India as a child, Kamala Harris would go for strolls with her maternal grandfather and his friends. In a speech in 2018, Senator Harris recalled those early visits to her grandparents in India.

Further south, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram town, priests held special rituals and prayed for Harris' victory. "Kamala Harris - she is of Indian descent, she should win the election and also should be in favour of India," said Ananthapadmanaba Sharma, a priest at the Ramanathaswamy temple.

Also read: US Election 2020: Biden campaign raises $48 million in 48 hours after picking Kamala Harris as VP choice

"We will do all kinds of worship and the Lord will answer our prayers for her victory," Sharma said.

Also read: US Presidential Polls: Kamala Harris' VP nomination a proud moment for immigrants in America: Nisha Biswal

Also read: Kamala Harris recounts long walks with grandfather in Chennai, idlis, and memories of mother