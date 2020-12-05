US jobs report 'grim'; COVID-19 relief package needed now: Joe Biden

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday the November U.S. jobs report underlined the need for urgent action on coronavirus relief but that any package passed by Congress now would not suffice and that more would be needed in January.

"This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling," he said, adding he was "encouraged" by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package. "Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. ... Congress will need to act again in January."

