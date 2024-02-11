US mother mistakenly puts baby in Oven, infant dies

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Kansas City, Missouri, when an infant girl lost her life after her mother, Mariah Thomas, accidentally placed her in an oven for a nap instead of her crib.

The police were called to the scene following a report of a month-old child not breathing. Upon arrival, they discovered the baby with extensive burns and unresponsive; she was pronounced dead at the location, which officers described as "gruesome."

The baby's clothing was found blackened and burnt into her diaper, and a burnt baby blanket was also located at the scene. The home reportedly smelled of smoke, indicating the severity of the incident.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has since charged 26-year-old Mariah Thomas with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A felony given the death of the child.

Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecuting attorney, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young life and extended appreciation to the first responders and prosecutors involved.

''We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene to issue these charges. We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances,'' Jackson County prosecuting attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

A friend of Ms. Thomas suggested that her mental health might have been a contributing factor in this devastating event. They remembered the baby as a "very bubbly" child who was "smiling all the time."

Mariah Thomas is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center as the criminal justice system proceeds with the case.

