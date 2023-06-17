US President Joe Biden trolled after ending gun control speech with ‘God save the Queen’; watch video

United States President Joe Biden on Friday unexpectedly ended a speech on gun control reforms by saying, "God save the Queen, man", leaving everyone perplexed. The president used the phrase as he finished his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut.

The 80-year-old president’s signoff has become a topic of discussion among netizens, with the snippet of his words spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. Critics were quick to jump on the phrase and “God save the Queen” soon began trending on Twitter.

Joe Biden was speaking to gun safety advocates and survivors of gun violence at the University of Hartford, according to a report by USA Today. In the video being shared widely on the internet, he can be heard ending his speech with "Alright? God save the Queen, man".

As expected, the video managed to grab a lot of eyeballs on Twitter and people were quick to troll the president for the gaffe.

"This is just a comedy show now. He should be on reality TV after he leaves office in 2024," a Twitter user said. "Does this actually make sense to anyone? Any logical reason he would say this? Genuinely asking," another asked.

A third added, "Actually god save us." A fourth user stated, "There is a total disconnect in this person. And he is the President of a country."

Watch the video here:

President Biden ends gun control speech in Connecticut by saying 'God save the Queen, man.'pic.twitter.com/3jdKqarg9m — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2023

It is to be noted that "God save the Queen" was the name of the British national anthem under Queen Elizabeth II. She died in September last year and was succeeded by her son, Charles III, reverting the anthem and royalist motto to “God Save the King.”

A Twitter user also stated, "God save the queen!! I never thought I would hear a US president saying that! Well, would someone at least plz tell him the queen passed away! Let alone I thought the US won the independence war..."

Meanwhile, later Friday, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters that Biden “was commenting to someone in the crowd,” without further clarification, New York Post reported.

