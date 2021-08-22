US President to virtually meet with G7 leaders; to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on August 24 to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

“President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on August 24. The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans,” Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said the leaders will also discuss plans to provide humanitarian assistance and support for Afghan refugees.

The meeting will build on President Biden’s calls this week with G7 leaders Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Psaki said.

Also Read: FPIs pump in Rs 7,245 cr in Indian capital markets this month

Also Read: FinMin summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal snags

Also Read: Indian startups raised $6.5 bn in April-June period, 11 entered unicorn club