Vladimir Putin’s strategist says Russia will either win Ukraine war or world will suffer

Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategist Alexander Dugin asserted that Russia will either win the ongoing war with Ukraine or the whole world will be destroyed.

Referred to as Putin's “brain”, Dugin told Hindi-language news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, “So, the war is of multipolar world order against unipolar world order. It’s nothing either about Russia, Ukraine, or Europe; it’s not against the West and the rest; it’s humanity against hegemony".

Dugin's comments came after Russian troops withdrew from Kherson, a Ukrainian city, last month, which was viewed as a major setback for Moscow.

Despite recent Russian military setbacks, Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing a massive ground offensive early in the new year.

When asked about the outcome of the war, Dugin, a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher, said: “There are two possibilities. First, it will end when we (Russians) win. It’s not too easy though. And the second possibility is that this fight will end with the end of the world. Either we win, or the world will be destroyed."

At a recent event held in memory of his daughter, who he claimed was killed by "Ukrainian terrorists," he declared, "We won't accept any other solution at the end of the war except victory.

There are currently no negotiations taking place between Russia and Ukraine to put an end to the conflict, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

The biggest conflict in Europe since World War II should be resolved by Russia beginning its withdrawal from Ukraine by Christmas, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.