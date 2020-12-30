Wall Street opens higher on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine-fueled economic recovery

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the world's largest economy recover from a pandemic-fueled slump in 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.42 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 30,436.87. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.15 points, or 0.38%, at 3,741.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.29 points, or 0.44%, to 12,906.51 at the opening bell.

