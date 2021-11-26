scorecardresearch
We are on verge of a state of emergency: Israeli PM over new COVID-19 variant

Israel has reported one case of the new strain in a traveller returning from Malawi.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met health experts on Friday to discuss how best to respond to a new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa that he said was more contagious than the Delta strain.

"We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency," Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. "Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now."

Israel has reported one case of the new strain in a traveller returning from Malawi.

Also Read: Israel identifies first case of South African COVID-19 variant

