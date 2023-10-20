scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
‘We will always stand by China’: Pakistan PM says they trust China blindly, calls ties ‘sweeter than honey’  

Feedback

‘We will always stand by China’: Pakistan PM says they trust China blindly, calls ties ‘sweeter than honey’  

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed Pakistan’s “deep commitment” to China and went on to describe the ties between the nations as “sweeter than honey” and an “iron-clad brotherhood”.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan caretaker PM meets Chinese President Xi Jinping Pakistan caretaker PM meets Chinese President Xi Jinping
SUMMARY
  • Pakistan PM says they will always stand by China and called their ties sweeter than honey
  • ‘We will always stand with China and trust you blindly,’ said Pak PM to Xi Jinping
  • PM Kakar also asked Chinese corporates to explore investment potential in Pakistan

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the nation will always stand with China and that they trust China blindly. He also called the partnership between the two nations “made in heaven”. 

“We will always stand with China and trust you blindly,” Kakar told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for Inter­national Cooperation, according to a report in Dawn.

The forum is being held amid the backdrop of the ongoing celebrations marking 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as mentioned in the report. Kakar is on a two-day visit to China to attend the forum. 

Kakar also expressed Pakistan’s “deep commitment” to China and went on to describe the ties between the nations as “sweeter than honey” and an “iron-clad brotherhood”, the report stated. He also said that the Belt and Road Initiative is the answer to all the kind of global challenges that many nations are currently facing. Kakar lauded China’s path to modernisation, which, he said, was a lesson for Pakistan on how a country could transform the lives of millions of people. 

There are no dissenting views on Pakistan’s stand on China, he said. Kakar said that Pakistan would not allow anything to undermine the strategic partnership with China. “We will not just show commitment through words but also through action,”  the report quoted him as saying. 

Further, he vowed that Pakistan would not “take back an inch” in its relationship with China. The two countries, a day ago, also decided to expand the scope of the infra project to diversify into areas like agriculture, mining and mineral exploration, livelihood projects, industrial development etc. 

Kakar said that President Xi Jinping has also accepted his invitation to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

The caretaker PM also met many Chinese corporate executives and encouraged them to explore investment potential in Pakistan. He also informed them about the initiatives taken by the government for economic and financial stability. 

Also read: Pakistan: PIA cancels 48 domestic, international flights due to fuel shortage, operational reasons

Also read: 'Pakistan's nuclear weapons...': Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law warns Israel over fight against Hamas

Published on: Oct 20, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement