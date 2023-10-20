‘We will always stand by China’: Pakistan PM says they trust China blindly, calls ties ‘sweeter than honey’  

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the nation will always stand with China and that they trust China blindly. He also called the partnership between the two nations “made in heaven”.

“We will always stand with China and trust you blindly,” Kakar told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for Inter­national Cooperation, according to a report in Dawn.

The forum is being held amid the backdrop of the ongoing celebrations marking 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as mentioned in the report. Kakar is on a two-day visit to China to attend the forum.

Had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing. We discussed various dimensions of the multi faceted Pakistan-China relationship and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation,… pic.twitter.com/26mClGTW15 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 19, 2023

Kakar also expressed Pakistan’s “deep commitment” to China and went on to describe the ties between the nations as “sweeter than honey” and an “iron-clad brotherhood”, the report stated. He also said that the Belt and Road Initiative is the answer to all the kind of global challenges that many nations are currently facing. Kakar lauded China’s path to modernisation, which, he said, was a lesson for Pakistan on how a country could transform the lives of millions of people.

There are no dissenting views on Pakistan’s stand on China, he said. Kakar said that Pakistan would not allow anything to undermine the strategic partnership with China. “We will not just show commitment through words but also through action,” the report quoted him as saying.

Further, he vowed that Pakistan would not “take back an inch” in its relationship with China. The two countries, a day ago, also decided to expand the scope of the infra project to diversify into areas like agriculture, mining and mineral exploration, livelihood projects, industrial development etc.

Kakar said that President Xi Jinping has also accepted his invitation to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

The caretaker PM also met many Chinese corporate executives and encouraged them to explore investment potential in Pakistan. He also informed them about the initiatives taken by the government for economic and financial stability.

