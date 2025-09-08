Casio India debuts first automatic watch with Edifice EFK-100 series

Casio India has entered the automatic watch segment with the launch of the Edifice EFK-100 series, its first-ever mechanical timepiece offering in the country.
The Edifice line, known for drawing inspiration from motorsport design, now combines Casio’s precision engineering with the craftsmanship of automatic watchmaking. The EFK-100 series introduces five models, including the flagship EDIFICE EFK-100XPB-1A, which features forged carbon in the dial and case, a material prized in luxury sports cars for its durability and striking visual appeal. Other models, such as the EFK-100CD-1A, also use forged carbon textures, while the EFK-100D-2A, 3A, and 7A replicate the design using advanced electroforming techniques.
With prices starting at ₹25,995, Casio says the series offers Indian buyers a refined entry point into premium automatic watches.
Commenting on the launch, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, said: “The launch of our first automatic watch in India marks a landmark moment for Casio. As a Japanese brand with a long-standing legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, we are proud to introduce a timepiece that blends the automotive spirt of speed and intelligence with classical automatic watches. With this debut, we aim to inspire a new generation of Indian consumers who value the precision of automatic timekeeping, perfectly crafted for the fast-paced, high-performance lifestyle."
The event also featured a preview of the upcoming Edifice ECB-2300, a multi-hand chronograph scheduled to launch in December. The watch builds on Edifice’s Sospensione design concept, combining dual-layer suspension styling with Tough Solar technology and smartphone connectivity, presented in a sleeker package than its predecessor, the ECB-2200.
Tadashi Kojima from Casio Japan’s Product Planning division offered insights into the technical features of the new models, underlining the brand’s commitment to “Speed and Intelligence” as core design values.