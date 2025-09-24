Fossil unveils Nick Jonas’ limited-edition 'Machine Luxe' capsule in Mumbai

Fossil, the global lifestyle brand, hosted a star-studded evening in Mumbai earlier this month to celebrate the launch of its limited-edition “Machine Luxe” capsule in collaboration with global ambassador Nick Jonas.

The capsule, launched in August, reimagines Fossil’s bold and bestselling Machine platform, merging Jonas’s passion for watch collecting with his personal style. It includes seven watches and two signature watch rings, featuring dials in Blue Vignette, Gold-Toned, Malachite, Aventurine, and Marble.

Advertisement

The Mumbai event recreated the aesthetic of a classic American diner, echoing the nostalgic campaign shot in Jonas’ native New Jersey and his earlier New York launch. Neon lighting, interactive touchpoints, and bold installations set the mood. Guests engaged with experiences such as a Milkshake Glass Engraving Station, while the full Machine Luxe collection was displayed in a hero installation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India, said: “This collection is truly special and is designed in collaboration with Nick Jonas. It blends Fossil’s timeless craftsmanship with his unique personal style, creating pieces that feel both nostalgic and modern. It’s a reflection of our shared belief that great design tells a story, and we’re thrilled to share that story with our community of watch enthusiasts in India.”

Advertisement

The celebration drew an eclectic mix of personalities including Aashna Shroff, Juhi Godambe, Ritwik Dhanjani, and Anjali Anand, who added their own flair to the evening, aligning with Fossil’s fashion-first ethos.

The Nick Jonas x Fossil Machine Luxe capsule is now available on Fossil.in, Fossil stores across India, and select global retailers.