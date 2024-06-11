From Singapore to India: Designer Mark Ong talks Monsoon Patrol, Limited Edt collab and sneaker culture

Imagine this: a rainy day, your favourite sneakers, and the dreadful moment your toes get soaked. Mark Ong, the visionary behind the sneaker customisation brand SBTG, took this everyday annoyance and turned it into a catalyst for innovation. Enter Monsoon Patrol, a footwear collaboration that has evolved into a full-fledged apparel collection with the creative input of GRAYE. This exciting journey, starting with a practical problem and leading to an international showcase, encapsulates the dynamic evolution of sneaker culture.

Monsoon Patrol's journey from a simple idea to a feature at Paris Fashion Week underscores the brand's promising future and its potential impact on the global fashion scene.

This conversation with Business Today's Pranav Dixit will delve into Mark's creative process, the inspiration behind Monsoon Patrol, and his thoughts on the evolving landscape of sneaker culture, particularly as this collection gears up for its Indian release.

PD: Monsoon Patrol started as a footwear collaboration. What drove the expansion into a full apparel collection with GRAYE? How did the collaboration with them influence the design direction?

Mark Ong: The idea for Monsoon Patrol was always to be presented as a brand with no particular category as lead. We had a ticket to work with Asics during that time so we chose footwear first as it would make more noise. This year, we got introduced to GRAYE from Jebson of Zha Huo Dian and became a fan of their products. We find their designs very original and well thought out. We approached them later to work on a casual tech suit to go along with the shoes.

PD: The collection is clearly built for functionality in challenging weather. Was there a specific experience or memory that sparked the initial idea for Monsoon Patrol?

Mark Ong: It is very simple. I really hate it when my toes get wet in the rain, it would ruin my day so I had the thought that all shoes should have some sort of protective coating on the toes for this purpose. So I presented a problem which I feel we all experience and a sub-brand as a solution. Mandeep shared the same sentiment and that's when we decided to join forces to do Monsoon Patrol.

PD: You've been a major figure in sneaker customisation for many years. How have you seen sneaker culture evolve, and where do you see collaborations like Monsoon Patrol fitting into the future of footwear and fashion?

Mark Ong: Custom Culture in the sneaker world started out as an underground punk band and is now mainstream pop. It became this collective consciousness where if you had an idea, someone would have already done it. I feel blessed to have a 20-year headstart on it. Monsoon Patrol is a work-in-progress young brand that has an exciting future. Already having 3 collabs deep with ASICS and New Era, we will be showcasing the future of it in this year's Paris Fashion Week.

PD: What are your impressions of the Indian sneaker scene, and what excites you about bringing Monsoon Patrol to a new audience?

Mark Ong: The Indian sneaker scene is in its infancy stage but it couldn't have come at a better time. Everything is already set up for them to consume. Imagine having the choice of being served the best of the best to a big group of audience that is enthusiastic and open to trying new things. That was the vibe I got when I attended the opening of Limited Edt India.

PD: What's next for Mark Ong and SBTG? Any exciting projects or collaborations on the horizon you can tease?

Mark Ong: We have been on Fire lately with collabs dropping every month this year and we are not done yet. I find myself in a very good space with good management and team support. Opportunities have been coming non-stop too. Right after this launch, we will be flying to Paris to present the future of Monsoon Patrol and after we are back, It will be time to drop our Vans collab. Then I'll start thinking of Culture Cartel and Urban Sneaker Society. Never not working.