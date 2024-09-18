Jaipur Watch Company unveils "Brides of Jaipur' collection, inspired by city's architecture and jewellery heritage

Jaipur Watch Company, a renowned Indian micro-luxury watch brand, has unveiled its latest collection, "Brides of Jaipur," a line of intricately crafted women's jewellery watches designed for the wedding market. Inspired by Rajasthan's rich jewellery traditions and Jaipur's architectural marvels, the collection aims to embody the elegance and artistry of the region's heritage.

A New Chapter in Horology

The "Brides of Jaipur" collection marks a significant step for Jaipur Watch Company, introducing the brand to the women's jewellery watch segment. The launch event, held at the historic Sawai Man Mahal, celebrated the art, heritage, and culinary traditions of Jaipur and Rajasthan.

Inspiration from Jaipur's Architectural Legacy

The collection draws inspiration from the intricate jaali work found in Jaipur's iconic City Palace, a royal residence known for its delicate lattice screens carved from marble and sandstone. The watches feature intricate patterns echoing the geometric designs, floral motifs, and interlacing arabesques of the City Palace's jaali work.

"The watch collection is adorned with intricate patterns reminiscent of the stunning jaali work found in the City Palace," explains the company's press release. "You find echoes of this intricate jaali work on some watch faces. Other watch faces feature delicate filigree details, echoing the ornate motifs seen in the historic Hawa Mahal and other architectural landmarks of Jaipur. Each curve and line pays homage to the city's architectural marvels."

A Fusion of Jewelry and Watchmaking Traditions

Beyond the architectural inspiration, the collection also incorporates elements from Rajasthan's rich jewellery craftsmanship traditions, including filigree, embossing, mother-of-pearl, enamelling, and latkans (decorative pendants).

The watches are adorned with radiant gemstones like rubies and emeralds, reflecting the vibrant colours of traditional Indian bridal attire. Gold accents evoke the timeless elegance of Kundan and Meenakari craftsmanship, techniques deeply rooted in Jaipur's jewelry heritage.

A Conversation with the Founder

In an interview with Business Today, Gaurav Mehta, founder of Jaipur Watch Company, shared his insights into the inspiration behind the collection.

"This collection is inspired by the jewellery styles of Jaipur," Mehta explained. "Jaipur has its own style of jewellery. You’ll go down South, you find Temple jewellery, you know, you'll come to Jaipur, you will find enamel, you’ll find filigree, you will find you know, different forms of jewellery. So we thought, why not incorporate these styles into watches."

Mehta revealed that the idea for a women's jewellery watch collection came from a conversation with Sharmila Sahai, the managing director of Hindustan Pencils Ltd. and former managing director of Timex India. Sahai challenged Mehta to create something that would appeal to the 50% of the Indian population that Jaipur Watch Company wasn't targeting – women.

"She came to my office one day and after a good, long, five-hour discussion, she told me, 'Okay, everything looks good, you are doing everything which is fine. Nothing is wrong. But the only problem what I see is you are not targeting the 50% of the population of the country," Mehta recounted.

Inspired by Sahai's suggestion, Mehta set out to create a collection that would embody the essence of Jaipur's jewellery heritage while remaining true to the brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

A Timeless Gift for Brides

The "Brides of Jaipur" collection is positioned as a modern take on the tradition of gifting brides with jewellery on their wedding day. The timepieces are designed to be cherished heirlooms, symbolising love, tradition, and the promise of a beautiful future.

Jaipur Watch Company's Expansion

Beyond the launch of the "Brides of Jaipur" collection, Jaipur Watch Company has been expanding its retail presence, opening new stores in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, with two more locations planned. The company has also established the Gaurav Mehta Design Foundation to offer internships, providing aspiring designers with an entry point into the watchmaking industry.