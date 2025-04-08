Jaipur Watch Company unveils ‘Eternal Wristwear’ with striking red opal dial and historic one pice coin

Jaipur Watch Company has launched a bold new addition to its luxury portfolio, Eternal Wristwear, a limited-edition timepiece that seamlessly weaves India’s historical legacy with gemstone craftsmanship. At the heart of the watch is a vibrant red opal dial, a first for the homegrown brand, paired with an Aventurine stone layer and framed by a luminous black mother-of-pearl finish.

Helmed by founder and designer Gaurav Mehta, the release continues the brand’s tradition of reviving Indian heritage through horology. This particular piece is more than an aesthetic marvel, it houses a genuine One Pice coin from 1950–55, one of the first minted coins in independent India.

The coin’s imagery of a galloping horse symbolises India’s post-independence momentum, embodying ideals of freedom, strength, and forward movement. Set within the opal-adorned dial, it becomes a powerful visual tribute to the spirit of a young, sovereign nation.

Crafted in Jaipur and powered by the Seiko NH35A automatic movement, the Eternal Wristwear is designed for durability and finesse. The sapphire crystals on both the front and back ensure scratch resistance and clarity, while a sleek silver-tone case and premium black leather strap lend the piece timeless sophistication.

The use of never-before-used opal stone and the meticulous placement of natural Aventurine and mother-of-pearl accents exemplify Jaipur Watch Company’s pursuit of artisanal excellence. These elements come together to reflect the city’s rich tradition of gemstone artistry, making the watch not only a statement piece but also a tribute to the region’s craftsmanship.