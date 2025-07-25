Mia by Tanishq pilots 9K gold: Here's what it means for the modern jewellery shopper

In a smart bet for a brand that’s built a strong following among women who want to wear their gold, not stash it away in lockers, Mia by Tanishq is piloting 9 carat (9K) gold jewellery and testing it out in certain markets. This comes amid a regulatory milestone, where the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has officially included 9K gold under its hallmarking system, with a minimum fineness of 375 parts per thousand, starting from July 2025.

“With gold prices rising, offering lighter price points has become imperative and the early response has been very encouraging,” said Ajoy Chawla, CEO of the Jewellery Division at Titan Company. He added, “If you think about 9 carat gold jewellery going forward and silver, even at the Rs 10,000 price point, there are a lot of opportunities.” Currently, Mia’s collection continues to primarily feature lightweight 14kt and 18kt gold jewellery.

While there has been hype around lab-grown diamonds, Chawla offered a more grounded view. “Right now, lab-grown diamonds make up less than 2% of India’s diamond-studded jewellery market,” said Chawla. He also flagged concerns around sustainability claims: “They’re only truly eco-friendly if grown using renewable energy. Otherwise, the carbon footprint can be very high.” For now, Mia, alongside other Titan brands Tanishq, Zoya and CaratLane, is sticking with certified natural diamonds. Using recycled gold, Mia is also playing its part in a quiet but steady push towards more conscious jewellery, with a promise of authenticity sans the greenwashing.

Not just groceries or snacks, now you can also order jewellery from trusted brands on quick commerce apps and Mia has joined this bandwagon. The brand is already live on Swiggy Instamart, where it primarily sells silver jewellery, and it’s seeking to pilot 9K gold jewellery on the app. Mia also offers gold coins on Flipkart Minutes. "Quick commerce has very good opportunities, especially for coins and gifting," noted Chawla, adding that lower price points, especially below Rs 25,000–30,000, are particularly suited for pure play e-commerce and the brand leverages top platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa Fashion, Tata CLiQ. He added that even quick commerce will follow suit.

With its latest flagship store being launched in Delhi’s South Extension I, Mia is doubling down on its mission to redefine gold jewellery for consumers with a younger, modern mindset.