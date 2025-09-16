Music, makeup and more: Delhi-NCR set for India’s biggest beauty festival in November

Delhi is set to welcome a large-scale beauty and lifestyle festival from November 7–9, 2025, bringing together global cosmetics brands, masterclasses by celebrity artists, and live music performances. The three-day event is expected to draw thousands of visitors looking for an immersive cultural experience that blends beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

The festival, branded Nykaaland, has already seen two successful editions in Mumbai with more than 40,000 attendees. For its Delhi debut, producer and promoter Nykaa and BookMyShow Live have lined up over 60 international and Indian beauty labels, including luxury houses such as Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, YSL Beauty, Carolina Herrera, and Rabanne, alongside cult favourites like TIRTIR, MILK Makeup, IT Cosmetics, and Supergoop!.

Masterclasses will feature top names from the industry, including Namrata Soni, Daniel Bauer, Mehak Oberoi, and Meera Sakhrani, who will share techniques spanning bridal makeup, red-carpet looks, and everyday styles.

Music will also headline the festival with performances by Prateek Kuhad, Jonita Gandhi, and Panjabi MC, supported by acts like DJ MoCity, Dynamite Disco Club Soundsystem, Nida, Gini, and Dot.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said: “Our entry into Delhi marks a significant milestone. It reflects our vision to take experiential beauty beyond commerce and into the community.”

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Branded IPs, BookMyShow, added: “The capital is a dynamic hub for fashion and beauty. Expanding here allows us to create a truly national stage for beauty experiences at scale.”

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow, with options for single-day entry, multi-day passes, and premium masterclass access.