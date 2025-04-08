New Rolex releases at Watches and Wonders 2025: Land-Dweller, Ceramic GMT-Master II and more

Rolex has lifted the curtain on its 2025 collection at Watches and Wonders. This year’s release includes an audaciously modern reinterpretation of classic aesthetics, crowned by the all-new Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller, a high-frequency, patent-packed timepiece that sets a new standard for integrated design and technical prowess.

With more than 32 patents filed, 18 of which are exclusive to the model, the Land-Dweller is a powerful declaration of Rolex’s direction for the future: bold, streamlined, and engineered for those building tomorrow’s world today.

The Land-Dweller: A Vision in Motion

Available in 36mm and 40mm cases, the Land-Dweller boasts Rolex’s brand-new calibre 7135 with the groundbreaking Dynapulse escapement. This rolling-motion system replaces the Swiss lever escapement and is constructed with silicon components, making it lightweight, energy-efficient, and virtually immune to magnetic fields.

The 5Hz oscillator beats at 36,000 vibrations per hour, delivering chronometric precision and a 66-hour power reserve, all visible through a transparent caseback showcasing Rolex’s signature Côtes de Genève decoration.

Available in Everose gold, white Rolesor, and 950 platinum, the Land-Dweller also debuts the new Flat Jubilee bracelet, a seamless extension of the case. Its honeycomb dial motif, Chromalight display, and luminous markers further enhance its contemporary edge.

New Debuts: GMT-Master II, 1908, Datejust and More

Also turning heads is the first-ever ceramic dial from Rolex, featured on a GMT-Master II in 18ct white gold with a green Cerachrom bezel. The dial and bezel are crafted from the same high-tech ceramic, showcasing Rolex’s dominance in material mastery.

The Oyster Perpetual gets a colourful refresh with lavender, pistachio green, and sandy beige dials, while the Datejust 31 debuts a red ombré dial, a technical marvel using advanced PVD techniques and paired with diamond-studded detailing.

The 1908 line adds a new Settimo bracelet, Rolex’s first-ever bracelet for the series, made entirely of 18ct yellow gold with mirror-polished links, combining elegance and comfort.

Meanwhile, updated configurations of the Cosmograph Daytona, Sky-Dweller, and GMT-Master II arrive with bold new dials like turquoise lacquer, tiger iron stone, and sunray bright green, expanding Rolex’s expression of colour and form.

True to its DNA, Rolex continues to push the envelope in movement innovation, design craftsmanship, and artisanal storytelling, all while reaffirming its foundational values of quality, precision, and endurance.

With more than 600 patents to its name and another Swiss manufacturing facility in the works for 2029, Rolex is just getting started!