Panerai reimagines mechanical luminescence with new Submersible Elux LAB-ID

Luxury watchmaker Panerai unveiled the Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800 this week. Drawing inspiration from its rich history of innovation in luminescence, Panerai has reached a new milestone with the Submersible Elux LAB-ID. This timepiece, born from eight years of research and development at the Panerai Manufacture in Neuchâtel looks fascinating.

The Submersible Elux LAB-ID reimagines the historic Elux Panerai technology, originally patented in 1966. This groundbreaking invention utilized electroluminescent panels to provide reliable and efficient lighting for the Italian Navy, particularly in low-light conditions. Today, Panerai pays homage to its heritage by integrating this pioneering spirit into a fully mechanical movement capable of generating light on demand.

"This feat is achieved through an innovative arrangement of four dedicated energy-storing barrels – out of six available in the movement – precisely engineered to unwind in a microgenerator that converts mechanical energy into electricity," explains the brand.

This intricate mechanism powers a range of illuminated features on the dial, including the power reserve indicator, indices, and even the hands and bezel marker. Overcoming significant technical challenges, Panerai has managed to conduct electricity to the bezel outside the watch case while maintaining exceptional water resistance.

"Thanks to its magnetic drive allowing smart lighting, it illuminates only the well-positioned LEDs below the dot, resulting in the lighting of only 15 LEDs simultaneously versus a total amount of 60 LEDs within the ring," says Panerai.

Further demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Panerai has crafted the Submersible Elux LAB-ID with a Ti-Ceramitech case, a patent-pending material that undergoes a specialized titanium ceramisation process. This results in a distinctive blue hue inspired by the open seas and delivers exceptional durability, being 44% lighter than steel with ten times higher fracture toughness than traditional ceramic.

The Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800 is a limited edition, restricted to only 150 pieces released over three years.