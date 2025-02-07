Rado unveils DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan in India: See details

Swiss watchmaker Rado has introduced its latest special edition timepiece, the Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan, in India. This new model reinterprets the legendary DiaStar Original, blending Rado’s six-decade-long watchmaking heritage with the futuristic design ethos of British industrial designer Tej Chauhan.

This special edition watch marks a significant collaboration, offering a bold aesthetic departure while preserving the core identity of the DiaStar Original. With its yellow gold-coloured PVD-coated Ceramos bezel, a light grey pillow-shaped rubber strap, and a matte black dial with silver and blue minute markers, the watch combines elegance with modern craftsmanship.

The DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan is powered by Rado’s calibre R764 automatic movement, featuring an 80-hour power reserve and a Nivachron antimagnetic hairspring for superior accuracy. The watch is built for durability, offering water resistance up to 100 meters (10 bar), ensuring high performance without compromising on aesthetics.

Reflecting on the partnership, Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado said, “Tej Chauhan has delivered a visionary interpretation of the DiaStar, honouring its enduring legacy while propelling it into a bold new future. His brilliance is evident in every detail.”

Tej Chauhan shared his inspiration and said, “DiaStar Original is a Rado icon, so my challenge was to create design distinction without compromising its integrity.”

Features of the Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan

• Ceramos bezel and stainless-steel crown with yellow gold-coloured PVD coating.

• Faceted sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

• Matt black dial with a radial texture, silver and blue printed minute markers, and a neon yellow seconds hand.

• Tej Chauhan’s proprietary typography for the day-date display.

• Automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve, enhanced accuracy, and an antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring.

• Water-resistant up to 100 meters (10 bar).

The Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan is priced at ₹2,03,400.