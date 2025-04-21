The Skate Supply India edit: What to wear when the street is your runway

In a country where skateboarding culture is still carving its space amid the cricket-dominated ethos, Skate Supply India has emerged as a trailblazer. But don’t let the word ‘wholesale distributor’ fool you. The brand isn’t just about boards and bearings. It’s about building a subculture.

Skate Supply India has been making quite a noise, distributing some of the best skateboarding brands from across the world. Known for handpicking decks, wheels, and accessories that balance top-tier functionality with unmistakable flair, the brand is also in the lifestyle fashion lane. And if the four products they sent over are any indication, the message is clear: they’re here to outfit a movement, not just sell a sport.

The Hearty Way: Comfort Meets Cultural Commentary

Let’s talk about the Global Society Lilac Sweatshirt and Sweatpants combo, aka The Hearty Way. If there’s one thing streetwear does best, it’s storytelling, and this set tells it loud, soft, and stylish all at once.

Slip on the Lilac Sweatshirt, and you’re stepping into what feels like a high-concept sketch for a future-forward world. There’s an underlying message woven into its design, a blueprint aesthetic that teases innovation while still wrapping you in luxurious softness. The unisex fit is relaxed yet intentional, a nod to skate culture’s inherently inclusive spirit. And then, there’s that bold “HEARTY” print, playful, poetic, and just self-aware enough to know it’s a flex.

Pair it with the matching sweatpants, and you’ve got a co-ord that’s both street-ready and sofa-worthy. It’s not just a fit, it’s a uniform for the creatively restless, for those who find beauty in the offbeat and community in the corner spots of a city.

Head in the Game: The Hearty Denim Baseball Hat

Next up: the Hearty Baseball Hat in washed denim. If the sweatshirt and joggers are your statement pieces, this is the cherry on top, low-key but undeniably cool.

Think of it as the kind of cap you’d steal from a skater friend and never give back. The washed denim brings an old-school vibe, and the unstructured silhouette means it rests easily on your head, none of that stiff, uncomfortable nonsense. It’s relaxed, like your best Saturday mornings. But it’s also sharp, thanks to the embroidered Hearty logo, which feels more like an emblem than a brand. The kind of accessory that quietly says, “I get it.”

This is a cap made for all-day wear at the skatepark, running errands, or winding down at a gig.

Piston’s Cat-Approved Cruiser: Your City Slicker Ride

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Skate Supply India drop without wheels and the Piston Cruiser (Cat’s Rule the World) is here to prove that function and fashion can co-exist beautifully.

Right out of the box, the 8”x28” cruiser feels like a love letter to urban explorers. Built with 7-ply Canadian maple, this board is the real deal, responsive, flexible, and sturdy enough to support up to 100 kg. With 60mm wheels and 78A bushings, it’s engineered for smooth gliding, rapid acceleration, and unmatched stability. Translation: it’ll handle Mumbai potholes and Bangalore side streets just as well as any polished skatepark.

And the visuals? Let’s just say, if cats do rule the world, this is the board they’d ride into the revolution. With vibrant grip tape and playful yet edgy design, it’s the kind of cruiser that makes a statement even when you’re just rolling to your local chai tapri.

Best part? It comes fully assembled. No fiddling, no tools, just grab, go, and glide.

More Than Just a Skate Shop

What Skate Supply India is doing feels fresh, not just in the Indian skateboarding context, but in the broader fashion and culture space. Their approach is holistic: high-quality gear that doesn’t compromise on form, accessories that feel like art, and apparel that speaks the language of youth without trying too hard.

And if this drop is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Style Tip: Pair the Hearty co-ord with high-top sneakers and the denim cap for a fit that says, “I came to skate, but I’m also down for an art show.” And don’t sleep on the cruiser, it might just change your commute and your mood.