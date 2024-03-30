Tudor teams up with David Beckham for a fun new Black Bay Chrono 'Pink'

In a surprise move, Tudor has unveiled its latest timepiece, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono "Pink," just a day after announcing its partnership with David Beckham's Inter Miami soccer club. The collaboration, which sees Beckham as a Tudor ambassador, not only involves the creation of the expansion team but also includes the selection of its distinctive colour scheme: pink.

Related Articles

The announcement on Monday caught many off guard, as there had been no prior indication of a watch release following the partnership news. However, within 24 hours, the watch world was introduced to the Tudor Black Bay Chrono "Pink."

While the watch may seem like a natural progression following the Inter Miami partnership, its significance goes beyond soccer. Renowned Taiwanese musician Jay Chou, another Tudor ambassador, is known for his love of the colour pink, suggesting a collaborative inspiration from two influential figures associated with the brand.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono "Pink" maintains the standard features of the Black Bay Chrono series, including a 41mm steel case, two subdial displays, a date window at six o'clock, screw-down pushers, snowflake hands, and COSC-certified Calibre MT5813.

However, a notable addition is the five-link bracelet, reminiscent of the Rolex Jubilee, introduced by Tudor last year. This bracelet, featuring Tudor's T-fit clasp extension system, adds a new dimension to the watch's design.

The standout feature of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono "Pink" is its vibrant pink dial, earning it the nickname "pink panda" dial. The contrast between the black sub-registers and the domed pink surface, along with red accents for the depth rating and chronograph seconds tip, contributes to its striking appearance.

Priced at $5,675, Tudor acknowledges that the pink dial may not appeal to all tastes. Consequently, the watch will not be part of the regular production line but will have a limited release, with exact production numbers yet to be disclosed.

Despite its bold departure from Tudor's typically conservative aesthetic, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono "Pink" injects a sense of vitality and excitement into the collection. With its unexpected release just ahead of Watches & Wonders 2024, anticipation is high for what Tudor will unveil on April 9th.