A taste of Mexico City's speakeasy scene lands in New Delhi for one night only

The vibrant and clandestine spirit of one of Mexico City's most celebrated speakeasies, Hanky Panky, descended upon the capital for one night only. Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, in collaboration with 1800 Tequila and The Experience, hosted "Global Bar Collective 3.0: A Night with Hanky-Panky," an exclusive event that promised an evening of "Secrets, Spirits & Speakeasy Vibes."

Advertisement

The event brought a slice of authentic Mexican cocktail culture to the heart of India. Hanky Panky is renowned as one of Mexico City's first and leading speakeasies, offering a unique experience that has earned it international acclaim, including the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award in 2022. For this special night, the mystique and energy of a hidden bar were recreated at the Pullman; the exclusive, speakeasy atmosphere was ingeniously brought to life within one of the hotel's co-meeting rooms, transforming the space into an intimate cocktail den. This unique setting offered guests an immersive journey into bold cocktails and upbeat music.

Diego Escobedo, one of the mixologists from the acclaimed Mexican establishment, shared his excitement about the cultural exchange. "Being here is a beautiful, huge, and unexpected experience," he remarked, expressing his surprise and delight at the opportunity to bring his craft to India.

Advertisement

The fusion of flavours was a central theme of the evening. When asked what he hoped guests would take away from the night, the bartender immediately pointed to the unique tastes. He spoke of the "beautiful, huge, unexpected experience" of discovering the complex flavour profiles of India. "India has a lot of flavours that, to be honest, I hadn't expected. Now that I'm experiencing them, it's pretty good," he said.

He also mused on the potential for a delicious synergy between the two rich culinary traditions. "We also have spicy food, but not this kind of spicy," he explained, suggesting that a blend of Mexican and Indian spice could "work pretty good together."

The event also showcased a selection of unique cocktails crafted for the occasion. The bartender's personal favourite was the "Fancy Cantarito," a refreshing concoction of tequila, Chartreuse, lime juice, and Aperol.

Advertisement

The "Global Bar Collective 3.0" also highlighted the growing appreciation for international and Latin flavours in the Indian market. The bartender expressed his view that India, and Asia in general, is a "good market" for such culinary explorations. Having had the opportunity to sample some of the local offerings, he was impressed, stating, "It's awesome." He believes that "Asia and India are growing every day."