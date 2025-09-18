Indian innovation in spirits gains global nod with Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur’s three international wins

In a year defined by innovation and bold experimentation, Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur has emerged as a landmark for India’s alcobev industry. Launched in 2025 by IndoBevs, the new-age company behind cult favourite BroCode, Bonga Bonga has become the first Indian liqueur to win recognition across three of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions in its debut year. The liqueur has collected a Silver at The Spirits Business Global Asian Masters, a Silver at the World Liqueur Awards, and a Bronze at the International Spirits Challenge—a trifecta of accolades that places India firmly on the global spirits map.



Each of these competitions is regarded as an industry benchmark and for an Indian entrant to stand tall across all three in its launch year is a testament to the growing global recognition for Indian spirits. The International Spirits Challenge, now in its third decade, sees thousands of entries from over seventy countries, with winners setting trends in taste and design. The World Liqueur Awards pit emerging labels against Europe’s storied houses, while the blind-tasted Asian Spirits Masters strip away branding to reward only the quality of the liquid.

“From day one, Bonga Bonga was imagined for the world,” said Anupam Gurani, CMO, IndoBevs. He added, “We wanted to invent something current, global, and alive. Winning three of the industry’s most credible awards affirms that ambition and reflects a growing appetite for experimentation among drinkers worldwide.”



At the heart of Bonga Bonga is a secret blend of over 40 botanicals—ranging from rosemary, thyme, and lavender to cinnamon, ginger, and honey—crafted to be consumed at –10°C as a pure shot. It is not designed as a sweet after-dinner add-on but as a bold ritual: crisp, bracing, and unapologetically different. Its built-in infuser invites drinkers to personalise their pour with herbs, while the sleek bottle itself is made to be reused and reimagined, turning each drop into part of an ongoing creative experience.



For IndoBevs, Bonga Bonga is more than a product; it is a statement. With its fusion of international botanicals, futuristic design, and a philosophy rooted in playful irreverence, the brand positions itself as a “category of one.” It breaks away from traditional spirits storytelling that leans heavily on heritage and lineage, choosing instead to speak the language of youth culture, creativity, and participation.

The triple award win is not just a victory for IndoBevs, it is a milestone for the Indian alcobev industry. By rewriting the rules and gaining international recognition, Bonga Bonga signals that India’s craft in spirits is ready to compete, inspire, and lead on the world stage.