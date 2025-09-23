'Restaurants are a lifestyle choice, not a career': Zorawar Kalra's advice to young restaurateurs

The National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) Indian Restaurant Summit held in Goa on 16–17 September brought together more than 2,500 restaurateurs from 28 regional chapters across the country. The two-day event marked one of the largest gatherings of food and beverage professionals in recent years, signalling the sector’s growing influence on India’s economy and culture.

On the sidelines of the summit, Business Today spoke to Zorawar Kalra, Vice Chairman and Founder of Massive Restaurants, who has long been regarded as a key force in redefining modern Indian cuisine. Kalra shared his thoughts on why Indian food must command global recognition, the lessons the industry can take from Goa’s rise as a culinary capital, and the urgent policy reforms needed to support restaurateurs across the country.

Indian cuisine as cultural diplomacy

Kalra’s vision has always been clear: to make Indian food a permanent fixture on the global culinary map. “The best way to export your culture is through your food,” he said. “We have the largest variety, the deepest culinary philosophy, and an unparalleled richness of tradition. From region to region, even the flavour of something as simple as dal changes. This is our greatest asset, and it is imperative that Indian cuisine gets its rightful place at the top of the global culinary totem pole.”

For Kalra, achieving this means simultaneously sparking a renaissance of Indian food within India while opening world-class restaurants abroad. “It’s about making sure Indian food maintains its popularity at home and builds permanent recognition overseas,” he explained. His group, Massive Restaurants, has been at the forefront of this push, blending innovation with tradition to create contemporary experiences rooted in Indian heritage.

The growing importance of NRAI’s platform

Kalra also underscored the role of NRAI in shaping the industry’s future. “A few years ago, our events had 200 or 300 people. Today, more than 2,500 restaurateurs have gathered in Goa. This shows the strength of the community and the importance of the industry,” he said.

The restaurant sector, he pointed out, is the second-largest employer of human capital in India after agriculture, with nearly 10 million people directly employed and another 10 million supported indirectly. Contributing 2–3% to GDP, it remains one of the most vibrant yet under-recognised sectors. “The whole goal of NRAI is to create a platform for restaurateurs to network, to learn, to celebrate each other’s victories, and to gain access to new technologies and suppliers. It is also about being the collective voice of the industry,” he said.

Goa, with its flourishing culinary reputation, served as a fitting host. “It has become one of India’s most important tourist destinations and a place that has truly harnessed food and mixology to create world-class experiences,” Kalra said, noting the synergy between the state’s laid-back atmosphere and its booming dining culture.

Goa as a model for other states

Asked about Goa’s success as a hospitality hub, Kalra attributed it to the state’s ability to harness both natural and human resources. “Some of the best bars and restaurants in India are now based in Goa. The state has leveraged its tourist influx, local talent, and vibrant atmosphere to create memorable dining experiences, whether at a beach shack or in the heart of Panjim. That’s something other states can learn from: harness your local talent, make use of your natural advantages, and focus on hyperlocal, chef-driven concepts,” he explained.

Advice for aspiring restaurateurs

Kalra was quick to caution young entrepreneurs against underestimating the demands of the business. “Restaurants are not just a career; they are a lifestyle choice. If you’re entering this industry for glamour or a quick profit, you will fail,” he warned.

Instead, he stressed the importance of product-market fit, strong culinary programming, access to quality talent, and adequate working capital. “One of the key reasons restaurants fail is because owners only have enough money to open but not to sustain operations during the six-to-eight-month gestation period. You need to be prepared for that. And above all, you need passion. Without passion, you won’t survive the long nights and sacrifices this business requires,” he said.

Policy reforms urgently needed

Beyond the entrepreneurial challenges, Kalra called attention to systemic issues holding the industry back. Chief among them is the absence of industry status. “We want to be recognised as a need-based industry, not a want-based one. Restaurants are where many of life’s favourite moments are created. But despite our contribution to jobs and GDP, we still face very high failure rates due to thin margins,” he said.

Simplified licensing, GST input tax credit, and government-backed incentives are all part of his vision for reform. “There are licences in India for restaurants that are harder to get than a gun licence. We need a single-window clearance system. We need special zones for food, just as tech has SEZs. And we desperately need input tax credit to stay afloat,” he argued.

He also flagged the impact of restrictions such as Goa’s ban on playing music past 10.30 pm, which he said “kills the state’s vibrant nightlife culture.” According to Kalra, such regulatory hurdles undermine an industry that Indians spend disproportionately on compared to other entertainment. “We spend nearly 40% of our gross disposable income on eating out. The restaurant industry is 40 times larger than Bollywood; it is the number one form of entertainment in India. Supporting its growth benefits everyone: the government collects more taxes, more jobs are created, and consumers get better dining options.”

Looking ahead

For Kalra, the path forward is clear: a globally respected Indian restaurant industry that is structurally supported and powered by passionate entrepreneurs. “If the restaurant industry grows, everything grows. What we need is recognition, reform, and the collective passion to push Indian food to the top of the world’s culinary map,” he said.