Scarlett House gets its 2nd 'home' in Juhu: India's first hydration bar, family recipes, here's what Malaika Arora and co are bringing

From its first ‘home’ in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Bandra, Scarlett House on Thursday opened its second spot in Juhu. In its latest avatar, this expanding Mumbai concept has planted its breezy sequel inside a former film studio, the iconic Sunny Sound, bringing its signature blend of soul, style and substance to one of the city’s most storied neighbourhoods.

Scarlett House is the brainchild of six partners with dramatically different backgrounds: Amit and Afsana Verma, hospitality expert Dhaval Udeshi, culinary and lifestyle icon Malaika Arora, creative mind Malaya Nagpal, and coffee-and-community voice Arhaan Khan. What they share is a singular instinct to build something that feels personal. Their new Juhu outlet embodies this ethos. It is intimate yet open, with design elements showing sharp attention to detail without feeling overdone.

The design language draws from coastal Europe’s laidback cafés, where spaces blend into each other. It begins with an alfresco patio, moves into a warm, relaxed dining area, and ends at a tucked-away eight-seater bar. Everywhere you look, there is something to catch the eye, from artwork and vintage touches to curios that feel intentional. “With Scarlett, it was never about a cut-copy-paste model. It was about creating something that reflects the people around it, what we value, and what we’re seeking today. For me, it’s about striking that balance between design and functionality, the vibe of the location, the needs of the community, and offering something that feels truly distinctive,” said Dhaval Udeshi, Partner at Scarlett House & Founder of Dhaval Udeshi Hospitality.

The menu is wholesome, with recipes from Malla’s kitchen. Take the Caramelised Onion Pasta, for example, a dish she would often make for her son Arhaan. Its simplicity layered with flavour earned it a place at Scarlett, adding comfort without pretence. The menu is filled with such homely fare alongside indulgent treats such as the melt-in-the-mouth Amuse Bouche, where creamy edamame mousse sits in a phyllo tart shell, or the Malabar Prawn Curry served with Maharashtra’s sticky-textured Indrani rice. Malaika calls it an extension of the way she likes to eat — “nourishing, flavourful, and full of small joys”. For those winding down after a meal or simply dropping in for coffee, the pistachio cheesecake and gluten-free chocolate cake strike just the right note.

At a time when “wellness” is often a euphemism for restriction, Scarlett offers India’s first hydration bar alongside its cocktail programme. A playful yet purposeful corner in the outdoor area serves functional beverages such as gut- and immunity-boosting tonics, hangover remedies, and more. Ingredients include Italian lemon slices, amla, cayenne pepper and blackberries, but the focus is on tried-and-tested home ‘nuskas’ straight from Malaika’s kitchen, rather than the performative green sludge seen elsewhere.

The Scarlett Cocktail Programme, curated by Fay Baretto and rooted in the belief that ‘Art Is An Emotion’, is pure theatre. Instead of a traditional menu, guests receive a word search, where each discovered word corresponds to a cocktail. ‘Power’ is a gin-based interplay of sweet and savoury with truffle, ricotta rosso and strawberry fig leaf shrub, while ‘Family’ is a spicy tequila-based drink that feels like a warm hug. Fun and flavour combine in a way that is offbeat and conversational, and with Fay behind the bar, the storytelling is as memorable as the drinks.

Commenting on the distinct personalities of both locations, Malaya Nagpal said, “Our Bandra flagship, tucked inside Pali Village, invites you to slow down, enjoy a leisurely lunch, and perhaps stroll through the nearby art galleries. Scarlett Juhu carries the same soul in terms of food and drink but offers a completely different experience. It’s more intimate, with fewer seats and a breezier setting.” Whether it is a meal, a coffee-and-dessert pause, or a visit to the hydration bar before or after the cocktail programme, Scarlett’s Juhu outlet brings a refreshing new rhythm to Juhu Tara Road.

The original Scarlett House in Bandra has already built a cult following. It was never about chasing trends, but about embracing the timelessness of comfort done well. “With our background in both hospitality and finance, Amit and I are intentional about where we invest — we look for brands that can scale without losing their soul… Scarlett House is just the beginning of a larger vision — one where Indian F&B concepts don’t just grow locally but travel globally with purpose and pride,” explained partner Afsana Verma. The brand now has its sights set on Powai and South Bombay, with Dhaval Udeshi hinting that both are in the pipeline. And it seems unlikely the expansion will stop there.