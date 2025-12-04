Badshah to headline The O2 in 2026, first Indian rapper to lead a full-sale Show at the iconic arena

Badshah is gearing up for one of the biggest moments of his career, announcing his debut headline concert at The O2 in London. The historic arena show, scheduled for 22 March 2026, positions him as the first Indian rapper to headline a full-scale production at the legendary venue. The concert will act as a preview to his upcoming world tour.

The event is being produced by TCO Group, in partnership with TM Ventures and Rock On Music.

This achievement follows a key moment in 2024, when Badshah made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour at The O2 and performed his hit ‘Naina’. On that night, he shared his ambition to one day headline the arena, a promise that will finally be realised in 2026.

Badshah has steadily been expanding his presence in the UK. In December 2023, he became the first Indian rapper to sell out the OVO Arena Wembley as part of his multi-city UK tour, reinforcing his strong international following.

While several Indian stars including A R Rahman, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Sid Sriram have performed at The O2, Badshah now joins the elite group of global headliners who have taken centre stage there, a list that includes Beyoncé, Adele, Elton John, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy.

His debut show at The O2 will feature an ambitious three-hour set, showcasing his biggest hits, global collaborations, and fan favourites from over a decade of music. Fans can expect cutting-edge stage design, immersive visuals and a top-tier international production.

With more than 15,000 attendees expected, the event is being billed as a defining cultural moment for Indian hip hop on the world stage.

Badshah said, “Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone — it’s a dream I’ve carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever.”

Neal Karia, Managing Director, TCO Group, added, “This concert is a historic milestone for South Asian music globally. Badshah leading The O2 demonstrates the scale, ambition and global appeal of Indian music. It’s a celebration of talent, culture and the movement Badshah has built over generations.”

Alaap Gosher, Co-Founder and Director, TM Ventures, said, “Badshah performing at the O2 Arena is a defining milestone for Indian hip-hop. He has worked tirelessly, reinvented himself time and again, and built a deep connection with fans across the world. This moment is a celebration of his journey, his courage, and his belief in Indian hip-hop. At TM Ventures, we’re committed to scaling these opportunities and taking our artists to the world’s biggest stages.”

Tickets will be available exclusively on Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com. Artist pre-sale opens on 9 December 2025 at 10 am GMT, while general sales begin on 12 December 2025 at 10 am BST. O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will get early access more than 48 hours before the general sale.

The announcement caps a landmark year for Badshah. He became the first Indian rapper, and only the second Asian soloist, to cross 5 billion Spotify streams across all credits. He also headlined the largest-ever sold-out Indian hip hop tour in North America. Off stage, he launched two ventures, Badboy Pizza and Shelter 6, and collaborated with MAYBACH Eyewear on a global limited-edition line, becoming the first Indian artist involved in the design process. Musically, he is scoring the title track for Ali El Arabi’s film ‘52 Blue’ and recently released ‘Wallah Wallah’ with Afrobeats star Davido.