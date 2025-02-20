'India Bike Week for Cars': Generation Speed set to ignite India's passion for motoring

A new motoring festival, "Generation Speed," is set to ignite the passion of car enthusiasts across India, promising a family-friendly experience unlike any other. Inspired by the roaring success of India Bike Week (IBW), now in its tenth year, Generation Speed aims to capture the diverse and rapidly growing community of car lovers, from seasoned petrolheads to curious newcomers.

The festival is the brainchild of Martin da Costa, a pioneer in India's festival and luxury event scene, and the founder of Seventy Event Media Group, the force behind the hugely successful India Bike Week.

In a conversation with Business Today, Martin da Costa explained the vision for this exciting new venture. "The inspiration was very similar to how we launched India Bike Week a decade ago," da Costa stated. "We all love cars, we love bikes, and after ten successful years of IBW, we realised the enormous community of people who love cars, motorsport, supercars and hypercars was largely untapped in the festival scene," he added while talking about Generation Speed.

While India Bike Week has become a pilgrimage for motorcycle aficionados, drawing up to 30,000 bikers to Goa annually, Generation Speed is envisioned on a grander scale. "It's just a much, much larger community than bikes per se," da Costa noted, highlighting the sheer volume of car enthusiasts compared to bikers.

However, the differentiation extends beyond just automobiles versus motorcycles. Da Costa emphasised a conscious shift in festival design. "When we started designing it, I said to the team, just make it the best weekend you can take your kids to," he revealed. "Make it more luxury, make it more family, make it prettier. Make it something that you just want to take your son and daughter to, because, you know, they'll have just the time of their lives there." This contrasts with the more adult-centric vibe of India Bike Week, positioning Generation Speed as a truly inclusive event for all ages.

Despite being in its inaugural year, Generation Speed is already generating significant buzz. Da Costa excitedly shared, "Just in the last three weeks, our films and the stuff that we've been putting out has been viewed 1.9 million times... 46, 47,000 people on Instagram, completely organically." This organic growth indicates a strong appetite for such a festival within India's burgeoning automotive scene.

Looking ahead, da Costa has ambitious long-term goals for Generation Speed. Drawing inspiration from the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, he envisions replicating its success in India, aiming to create a "Mecca for the car lover." He also anticipates rapid growth, outpacing India Bike Week's trajectory due to the already mature and vast car market in India. Furthermore, da Costa sees Generation Speed playing a crucial role in showcasing the evolving automotive landscape, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies, while also attracting international attention to the Indian motoring scene.

When asked about his message to car and motorsport enthusiasts in India, da Costa’s enthusiasm was clear: "Come to my festivals!" he urged. "If you're genuinely passionate about cars, speed… you come to it because that's where your passion is. And that's where you get to meet people similar." He believes Generation Speed, like India Bike Week, will serve as a melting pot for the automotive community, fostering connections, collaborations, and ultimately, contributing to the growth of motorsport and car culture in India.

Generation Speed is poised to launch as a significant event on the Indian automotive calendar, promising a thrilling and inclusive experience for families and die-hard car enthusiasts alike. The inaugural edition of the festival will take over the Aamby Valley Air Strip on the 22nd and 23rd of February 2025. With its blend of speed, spectacle, and family-friendly atmosphere, it is set to become a key contributor to the vibrant and rapidly evolving Indian motoring landscape.