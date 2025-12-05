IndiGo shares in focus as 550 flights cancelled, more disruption likely

Shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation are in focus today amid reports that the airline cancelled over 550 flights on Thursday as operational disruptions continued for a third day. During the period, IndiGo shares have tumbled 6% or Rs 357 from Rs 5,794 on December 2 to Rs 5437 on December 4.

In the previous session, the InterGlobe Aviation stock ended 2.77% lower at Rs 5437.60 amid operational challenges leading to flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Morgan Stanley has cut its target price on InterGlobe Aviation by more than 2% to Rs 6,540 from Rs 6,698. The brokerage also trimmed its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) estimates and its earnings per share estimate for the company, but maintained an 'overweight' rating.

The airline is facing major flight disruptions caused by factors such as cabin crew woes and technology issues. IndiGo has adjusted its schedules implying that pre-planned service cancellations are being carried out as part of normalising operations.

IndiGo announced that additional flights are expected to be cancelled over the next two to three days. IndiGo, which operates roughly 2,300 flights a day and is known for its punctuality, saw its on-time performance plunge to 19.7% on Wednesday—down sharply from 35% on Tuesday.

According to PTI, at least 118 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, 100 in Bengaluru, 75 in Hyderabad, 35 in Kolkata, 26 in Chennai, and 11 in Goa. Cancellations were also reported at several other airports.