Lollapalooza India 2025: A weekend of high-energy music, culture, and unscripted moments

For two days, Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse transformed into a sonic playground as Lollapalooza India 2025 delivered a weekend of genre-defying performances, euphoric crowds, and unexpected moments. From Green Day’s long-awaited India debut to John Summit turning the grounds into an open-air rave, the festival had a pulse that refused to slow down.

But it wasn’t just the big names that made the festival electric, it was the underground sounds, cultural clashes, and a raw, unfiltered energy that turned the third edition of Lolla India into something unforgettable.

Legends, Rising Stars, and Surprises on Stage

For Indian punk and rock fans, Green Day’s set was the kind of fever dream that finally came true. The band didn’t just perform, they took over, turning thousands of voices into one massive choir for Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Wake Me Up When September Ends.

Shawn Mendes, making his long-awaited India debut, brought stadium-sized pop euphoria, belting out There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back and Señorita while pulling off an unexpected, crowd-pleasing move shouting “Dher sara pyaar, Mumbai!” in a Virat Kohli jersey.

Glass Animals pulled the festival into a dreamy haze, with Dave Bayley’s hypnotic energy elevating Heat Waves and Gooey into singalong anthems. Zedd, meanwhile, did what he does best turning the festival into a full-blown dance temple with a pulse-racing set packed with bass-heavy drops and euphoric moments like Clarity.

Then there were the wild cards. The ones who weren’t necessarily on every prediction list but absolutely stole the show.

Hanumankind came in blazing, spitting razor-sharp bars with Yashraj on Enemies, while Wave to Earth turned the racecourse into an indie-dreamscape, wrapping fans in their signature ethereal sound. Nothing But Thieves didn’t just play their stadium-sized alt-rock bangers, they let them explode across the festival grounds, with Amsterdam and Overcome sounding larger than life.

John Summit, at the peak of his house music reign, turned the night into a giant neon rave, while Alok’s bass-heavy set made sure there was no such thing as an early exit. Cory Wong, bringing his funk-infused guitar mastery, delivered a tight, high-energy performance that had the crowd vibing hard.

Back home, Jonita Gandhi brought Bollywood meets global pop energy, bringing DIVINE onstage for a fiery performance of Sitara, while Talwiinder, Dot., and Dhanji proved that India’s indie and hip-hop scene is only getting bigger, bolder, and more unfiltered.

Whether it was stadium rock, indie melancholia, thumping EDM, or razor-sharp hip-hop, Lollapalooza India 2025 made sure no genre was left behind.

A Global Festival with a Local Heart

Lollapalooza India may have global credibility, but it’s the Indian artists who give it soul.

Raftaar X KR$NA brought a seismic dose of Indian hip-hop, making the crowd bounce to Woh Raat and Swag Mera Desi. Niladri Kumar, meanwhile, pulled off something only the truly great can, making a sitar solo feel as electrifying as any headliner’s drop.

Other homegrown highlights? Lisa Mishra’s silken vocals, Raghav Meattle’s indie storytelling, and the genre-bending sets from Green Park, Adi & Dishaan, and Sudan that blurred the lines between local and global.

Beyond the Music: A Festival That Actually Tries

For all its big sounds, Lollapalooza India 2025 also made a statement on how festivals should function in a modern world.

The plastic-free food court, zero-waste initiatives, and surplus food redistribution weren’t just bullet points, they were genuine attempts at making large-scale festivals cleaner and smarter.

Inclusivity wasn’t just a buzzword either. Sign language interpreters, dedicated accessibility services, and gender-neutral spaces made sure music was for everyone, not just those who could push to the front.

Then there were the off-stage moments. The spontaneous cricket score screenings for fans juggling music and India’s ICC Championships, the pop-up chill zones when the Mumbai sun got too much, and the immersive brand installations that actually felt fun instead of forced.

BookMyShow Live’s Festival Touch

This year, BookMyShow Live went the extra mile to enhance the festival experience, ensuring comfort, convenience, and seamless accessibility for all attendees. Cooling zones, misting stations, and shaded areas were strategically placed across the venue to help festival-goers beat the heat, while dedicated info desks provided assistance with Tag Your Kid services, Lost & Found facilities, and PWD support, making sure everyone could enjoy the event without hassle.

For those who topped up their festival bands online, any remaining balance will be automatically refunded within 10-15 days post-festival.

And, of course, no festival experience would be complete without food. In came the LollaFood Park, a vibrant culinary hub featuring over 70 stalls serving up diverse and exciting flavours to match the festival’s energy.