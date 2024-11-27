Reviving Irish legacy with a modern twist: An interview with Jack Teeling of Teeling Whiskey

In conversation with Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, at a recent event in Gurugram, I delved into the legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic whiskey families, the company’s journey, and its foray into the Indian market. Jack shared his thoughts on balancing heritage with modernity, crafting unique flavours, and making a mark in a traditionally conservative industry.

A Legacy of Whiskey

PD: Your family has a deep-rooted history in whiskey. How has that influenced your journey as a founder?

Jack Teeling: Our family’s connection with whiskey dates back to 1782. That heritage brings with it both pride and responsibility. My brother and I are the latest generation of Teelings to contribute to this legacy. We respect the past, but we also feel a duty to modernise and push the boundaries of what Irish whiskey can be.

When we revived the family trademark in 2012, our vision was clear: bring distilling back to Dublin, where our family began, and craft a contemporary take on the category. Irish whiskey was becoming stagnant, with limited variety for modern consumers. We saw an opportunity to innovate, targeting the premium and super-premium segments with unique offerings that justify their higher price points.

Modernity Meets Tradition

PD: Whiskey is often seen as an old-school drink. How do you balance modernity with tradition?

Jack Teeling: That’s a great question. When I worked with my father, travelling the world, I struggled to find an Irish whiskey I connected with. Meanwhile, craft spirits were emerging in other countries, inspiring me to reimagine Irish whiskey. Dublin, with its young, entrepreneurial energy, seemed the perfect place to bridge tradition and innovation.

We respect the rules and regulations of the industry, but there’s plenty of room for creativity. For example, we’ve focused on innovative cask maturations, bottling at 46% with non-chill filtration to retain natural flavours and textures. This approach gives bartenders and consumers something richer to work with while appealing to a new generation of whiskey lovers.

India: An Exciting New Market

PD: You’ve launched the Teeling Whiskey Small Batch Classic exclusively for India. Tell us about its inspiration and flavour profile.

Jack Teeling: This is my first visit to India, but we’ve worked closely with our partner, Bacardi India, to understand the market. Together, we crafted the Small Batch Classic, combining grain whiskey, made from corn and triple distilled, with malt whiskey, made from malted barley.

Matured exclusively in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels, it offers sweetness from the grain, floral and fruity notes from the malt, and spice and honey from the barrels. This balance of flavours caters to the Indian palate and works well in cocktails, highballs, or simply over ice. It’s our starting point, and as we establish ourselves, we plan to introduce more complex, aged expressions.

Crafting Cocktails: The Teeling Way

PD: What’s your favourite whiskey cocktail?

Jack Teeling: It depends on the moment, but I enjoy a good Whiskey Sour—sweet, sour, and refreshing. An Old Fashioned highlights whiskey’s character beautifully, and for colder months, you can’t go wrong with an Irish Coffee. It’s an iconic drink with a fascinating history, originally served to warm transatlantic travellers in Ireland.

What I love about Irish whiskey is its versatility. Whether neat, on ice, or in a cocktail, there’s no wrong way to enjoy it. It’s a spirit that embraces social connection, much like Indian drinking culture.

Challenges and Opportunities in India

PD: India is an exciting market, but what challenges have you faced entering it?

Jack Teeling: The biggest challenge is understanding the market. Every country is different, and while we’re in over 80 markets globally, success depends on having the right local partner. Bacardi India’s knowledge has been invaluable, from navigating regulations to tailoring our approach for Indian consumers.

India’s sheer size can also be daunting. You can’t go too wide too quickly without risking your budget. That’s why we’re starting small, focusing on the North, learning what works, and scaling gradually. It’s a long-term strategy, but we’re confident it’s the right approach.

Final Thoughts: Whiskey for Everyone

PD: Any parting thoughts for Indian whiskey lovers?

Jack Teeling: Whiskey is all about enjoyment - there’s no one right way to drink it. Irish whiskey, in particular, is relaxed and approachable. Whether you prefer it in a cocktail, on the rocks, or with soda, it’s about what you like. India’s rich culture and social nature resonate deeply with us. We’re thrilled to introduce Teeling Whiskey here and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with Indian consumers.