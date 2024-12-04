Transforming the Indian brandy narrative with Tilaknagar’s 'Monarch': A conversation with Amit Dahanukar

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. recently launched Monarch, its first luxury brandy offering. In a conversation with Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director of Tilaknagar Industries, we delved into the inspiration, challenges, and aspirations behind this landmark venture.

PD: What inspired you to venture into luxury brandy with Monarch?

Amit Dahanukar: The inspiration came from observing the dynamic evolution in the whisky space. Indian single malts and premium whiskies have been thriving, carving out significant positions both domestically and globally. Being a market leader in brandy - with two of the top three brands in India and our flagship brand being the second-largest premium brandy globally—it felt natural to elevate brandy into the luxury category.

We’ve created something unique: Monarch is crafted using 100% pure grape spirits, blending the best of French and Indian spirits. This amalgamation of cultures and craftsmanship makes it a distinctive product in the global spirits landscape.

PD: Could you elaborate on the crafting process and what sets Monarch apart?

Amit Dahanukar: Monarch stands out for its harmonious blend of French and Indian spirits. The French grape spirit imparts sophistication, while the Indian spirit brings depth and character. Together, they create a product that is truly unique.

The entire process is deeply rooted in tradition and excellence, combining heritage techniques with modern innovation. From the meticulous selection of grapes to the artful blending, every step is designed to deliver a luxurious experience.

PD: Are there specific Indian influences in Monarch’s identity?

Amit Dahanukar: Absolutely. The name ‘Monarch’ and the accompanying branding draw inspiration from Indian royalty. The packaging and communication reflect this theme, celebrating our cultural heritage. While the flavours are global, the spirit of Monarch pays homage to India’s regal past.

PD: What was the biggest challenge in stepping into the luxury spirits market?

Amit Dahanukar: Transitioning into the luxury space was definitely challenging. Historically, the brandy segment in India has been concentrated in the semi-premium or deluxe category. Unlike whisky, where offerings span a wide range of price points, brandy lacked diversity at the upper end.

The key challenge was to create a product that could redefine perceptions of brandy. Traditionally, brandy hasn’t been viewed as a luxury spirit, so positioning Monarch as a premium offering required strategic innovation in crafting the product, refining the packaging, and tailoring the consumer experience.

PD: Is Monarch primarily for the Indian market, or will it have a global presence?

Amit Dahanukar: While Monarch is an Indian innovation, we aim to take it to the global stage. Indian homegrown spirits are earning recognition internationally, and Monarch embodies a product we’re proud to showcase worldwide.

We’ve already received interest from international markets and are exploring pre-orders. The goal is to position Monarch as a luxury Indian spirit that resonates across cultures.

PD: How does Monarch compare with other spirits in terms of flavour and profile?

Amit Dahanukar: Brandy has its own distinct character, and Monarch amplifies that uniqueness. It’s hard to compare it to whisky or rum because it offers a completely different experience. The blend of French and Indian spirits creates nuanced flavours that are subtle yet sophisticated.

PD: You mentioned innovation and collaboration. Are there international partnerships involved in crafting Monarch?

Amit Dahanukar: Yes, we’ve collaborated with international experts to refine Monarch’s flavour profile. We work with both domestic and global talent to introduce subtle nuances that elevate the drink. These collaborations ensure Monarch delivers a world-class experience while staying true to its Indian roots.

PD: What’s your favourite brandy cocktail?

Amit Dahanukar: I enjoy a classic Sidecar. Brandy also pairs beautifully with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, making it versatile for hot toddies or other spiced cocktails. These are my go-to drinks, especially when showcasing the versatility of brandy.

PD: What excites you most about the launch of Monarch?

Amit Dahanukar: Monarch represents a shift in how brandy is perceived. For years, brandy has been seen as a functional spirit, often associated with medicinal or traditional uses. With Monarch, we’re redefining brandy as a luxurious, aspirational drink that can rival the finest whiskies or cognacs.

This launch is not just about introducing a new product—it’s about elevating the category as a whole and setting new benchmarks for Indian spirits on the global stage.

PD: Final thoughts on Monarch’s legacy?

Amit Dahanukar: Monarch is more than a luxury brandy; it’s a statement. It’s our way of saying that brandy, too, can be a royal, indulgent experience. We hope Monarch inspires a renewed appreciation for brandy among connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, both in India and across the world.