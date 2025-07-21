A royal retreat: My weekend at Ran Baas The Palace in Patiala

It is one thing to stay in a hotel. It is quite another to live, for a few days, like royalty. Ran Baas, The Palace nestled within the historic Qila Mubarak complex in Patiala, offers exactly that. Part heritage residence, part contemporary sanctuary, this palace doesn’t just wear its past like a costume. It breathes it into every arch, every mirror, every quiet, sun-drenched corridor.

I arrived on a Saturday afternoon, welcomed not with a keycard but with the kind of slow hospitality that feels earned, not automated. The property, housed in what was once the Queen’s own residence, feels like an opulent secret. No two suites are alike. I was housed in one inspired by pearl, all soft whites, silver and blue accents, and mirrored furnishings that reflected the morning light in subtle, shimmering ways.

What makes Ran Baas so special isn’t just its design, though that is certainly something to marvel at, it is the rhythm of the experience. Each moment flows into the next like a slow-moving ghazal. My first evening began with a culinary masterclass in traditional Patiala fare, followed by tea at Sunset Point. The view of Qila Androon framed in golden hour light is the sort of thing you carry home in memory, not just your camera roll.

Later that evening, I faced a delightful dilemma: take a market trail through the bylanes of Patiala or surrender to a signature massage at Aura, the in-house spa. I chose the latter, and what followed was an hour of utter stillness. The spa, contemporary yet rooted in Indian wellness traditions, offers a genuinely restorative experience.

Dinner was set in the gardens after a quick cocktail at Sheesh Mahal. There is something about sipping a Patiala Peg under crystal chandeliers and then dining under the stars that blurs the lines between past and present in the most indulgent way.

On Sunday morning, breakfast was served in Rang Mahal, where I also indulged in the traditional ‘champi’ ritual. This head massage, done using fragrant oils, might be the most overlooked luxury on any itinerary. Later in the day, a curated sightseeing tour took me through Patiala’s spiritual and architectural highlights, from Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib to the storied Phul Cinema.

Monday was reserved for slowing down. Breakfast by the pool, a gentle walk through the gardens, and a final moment of reflection inside my suite before check-out. Even the departure felt deliberate, not rushed, not transactional.

What stood out:

• Every suite has a distinct design theme based on gemstones: Pearl, Topaz, Sapphire or Coral

• Culinary experiences that combine local authenticity with understated finesse

• Multiple dining venues, including alfresco garden setups and the bold interiors of The Patiala Bar

• Aura Spa and the traditional ‘champi’ ritual as highlights of the wellness offering

• Proximity to Patiala’s key heritage spots and vibrant bazaars

Ran Baas, The Palace is not trying to be just another heritage hotel. It is a mood. A state of mind. A place that allows you to rediscover stillness in the most regal of settings. Whether you are drawn to its architecture, its cuisine, or simply the promise of quiet indulgence, one thing is clear, Patiala is no longer just a stop on a map. It is a destination. And Ran Baas is its crown jewel.