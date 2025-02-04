NUUK KRUSH Smoothie Blender & NUUK DRIP Cold Press Slow Juicer review: A dynamic duo for home blending and juicing

Blenders and juicers have long been kitchen essentials, but the market is now filled with devices that promise professional-level performance at home. Enter NUUK’s latest offerings - the KRUSH Smoothie Blender and the DRIP Cold Press Slow Juicer - two appliances designed to cater to different needs but complement each other beautifully.

I spent some time using both, testing their efficiency, ease of use, and how well they integrate into daily routines. Here’s how they stack up.

NUUK KRUSH Smoothie Blender: Powerful & Compact

Design & Build Quality

At first glance, the NUUK KRUSH is a sleek, modern blender that doesn’t take up too much counter space. Its minimalistic design, with a sturdy base and a well-fitted blending jar, feels premium yet practical. The controls are straightforward, featuring multiple speed settings and a pulse function.

The lid locks securely, which is great for avoiding spills - something I’ve experienced with lesser blenders. It also comes with a to-go cup, making it easy to blend and take your smoothie with you, whether it’s for a gym session or a busy commute.

Performance & Blending Capabilities

The KRUSH lives up to its name. It tackles frozen fruits, nuts, and leafy greens with ease, thanks to its high-powered motor and sharp stainless steel blades. Whether you’re making a classic banana smoothie, a thick protein shake, or even crushing ice for drinks, it handles everything smoothly - literally.

That said, I did notice that for really thick blends, you might need to stop and stir occasionally to ensure everything is processed evenly. It’s not a deal-breaker, but something to keep in mind if you like your smoothies extra dense.

Ease of Cleaning

One of my favourite things about the KRUSH is how easy it is to clean. The blending jar and lid are dishwasher-safe, and the base wipes down easily. Since the blades are removable, you can rinse them separately, which is always a plus when dealing with sticky ingredients like peanut butter or yoghurt.

What Could Be Better?

• While powerful, the motor is slightly noisy - expected for a high-speed blender, but something to note if you prefer quiet mornings.

• The blending jar isn’t the largest, which might be a limitation for batch-preparing smoothies for multiple people.

Overall, the NUUK KRUSH is a solid choice for smoothie lovers and home cooks looking for a powerful yet compact blender. It gets the job done efficiently without too many bells and whistles.

NUUK DRIP Cold Press Slow Juicer: Fresh Juice, Minimal Fuss

Design & Build Quality

The NUUK DRIP cold press juicer has a clean, almost industrial aesthetic, but it doesn’t feel bulky. It’s taller than wide, which is great for saving counter space. The feeding chute is decently sized - not the widest, but large enough to accommodate medium-sized fruits and veggies without excessive pre-cutting.

The juice container fits neatly under the spout, and there’s a separate pulp container, making cleanup and disposal easier.

Juicing Performance

Cold press juicers work by slowly extracting juice to retain nutrients, and the DRIP does an excellent job at this. I tested it with carrots, apples, leafy greens, and even softer fruits like oranges and watermelon. It consistently produced high-yield, pulp-free juice that tasted fresh and vibrant.

It particularly shines with leafy greens, extracting a surprising amount of juice from ingredients like spinach and kale. Some centrifugal juicers struggle with these, so it’s a big plus.

One thing I noticed is that while it works well with harder produce, it’s a little slower compared to some premium cold press juicers. However, this is a trade-off for quality - the juice remains nutrient-rich and doesn’t separate quickly.

Ease of Cleaning

Cleaning juicers can be a nightmare, but the NUUK DRIP is relatively hassle-free. It disassembles into a few key parts that can be rinsed easily, and there’s a provided cleaning brush to help remove any stubborn pulp from the filter.

However, if you juice frequently, I’d recommend cleaning it immediately after use. Letting the pulp dry out inside the juicer makes scrubbing a little harder.

What Could Be Better?

• It’s not the fastest juicer, so if you’re in a rush, a centrifugal model might be more convenient.

• Some softer fruits (like very ripe peaches) can get a bit mushy instead of juicing cleanly, requiring more effort to push through.

Overall, the NUUK DRIP is a fantastic choice for those who prioritise juice quality over speed. It works efficiently, retains nutrients, and produces delicious, fresh juice with minimal oxidation.

Final Verdict: Are They Worth It?

Both the NUUK KRUSH Smoothie Blender and the NUUK DRIP Cold Press Slow Juicer serve different purposes, but they complement each other well. If you’re someone who enjoys both smoothies and fresh juice, having both in your kitchen makes sense.

The KRUSH Blender is for those who need quick, on-the-go blends with versatile functionality, while the DRIP Juicer is for those who want nutrient-dense, fresh juice with minimal oxidation.

Neither is perfect, but for their price range and performance, they are excellent choices. If you can only pick one, it really comes down to personal preference - do you prefer blended drinks with fibre, or do you love fresh, silky juice? Either way, NUUK has you covered.