Dolby Cinema debuts in India with first screen at City Pride, Pune

Dolby Laboratories has officially launched India’s first Dolby Cinema at City Pride Kharadi in Pune, bringing its premium cinematic format to the country for the first time. The 310-seater auditorium combines Dolby Vision’s high dynamic range visuals with Dolby Atmos immersive audio in a purpose-built space designed to elevate the movie-watching experience.

This new installation makes Pune the first Indian city to experience Dolby Cinema, with the launch timed to coincide with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth on 4 July. The auditorium features a dual 4K laser projection system for enhanced brightness, clarity, and colour, paired with a wall-to-wall, curved screen and precisely engineered acoustics. The venue also includes premium seating, dynamic lighting, and an interior designed to minimise distractions.

Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management at Dolby Laboratories, described the debut as “a defining step in our long-term vision for India.” He added, “With over 1,000 Dolby Atmos screens already operating in the country, Dolby Cinema will now set a new benchmark in premium cinematic entertainment.”

City Pride Multiplexes, operated by the Chaphalkar family, has expanded its partnership with Dolby through this launch. Pushkaraj Chaphalkar, Partner at City Pride, said: “We’re proud to expand our collaboration with Dolby… Pune’s passion for premium entertainment makes it the ideal home for this experience.”

This is the first of six Dolby Cinema installations planned across India, with additional locations to open in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal. Globally, over 740 films have been released or confirmed for release in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, underscoring the growing demand for high-fidelity cinema experiences.

Tickets for the Pune screen are now available via BookMyShow, with exclusive offers and previews expected in the coming days.