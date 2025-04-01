Dolby set to launch Dolby Cinema in India with six new premium theatres

Dolby Laboratories has announced that it will introduce Dolby Cinema in India this year. The first six cinema exhibitors to feature Dolby Cinema screens will be City Pride in Pune, Allu Cineplex in Hyderabad, LA Cinema in Trichy, AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, EVM Cinemas in Kochi, and G Cineplex in Ulikkal.

Dolby Cinema is designed to offer a high-quality movie-going experience by combining advanced picture and sound technology. Dolby Vision technology enhances image quality with improved brightness, deeper darks, and lifelike colour representation. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos provides a sound experience that envelops viewers, with audio flowing from all directions, including overhead. The aim is to give audiences an immersive experience that aligns with the filmmaker’s vision.

Dolby has emphasised that the design of Dolby Cinema auditoriums ensures that every seat offers an optimal viewing and listening experience. "The launch of Dolby Cinema in India is a pivotal moment for the country’s entertainment sector," said Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories. "Indian audiences are passionate about movies, and Dolby Cinema is the ultimate moviegoing experience."

Since its initial launch in 2014, Dolby Cinema has expanded to 35 exhibitor partners across 14 countries. Dolby’s investment in India also includes the establishment of 24 Dolby Atmos theatrical mix facilities and a Dolby Vision colour grading facility at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This facility aims to provide Indian filmmakers with cutting-edge tools to enhance visual storytelling.

The company views this expansion as a way to elevate movie experiences in India while collaborating with filmmakers, studios, and exhibitors to advance cinematic storytelling.