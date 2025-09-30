John Mayer’s India concert: Musician's long-awaited debut set for Jan 2026 in this city

John Mayer, the seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, is set to make his long-awaited India debut on January 22, 2026. The celebrated musician will perform a one-night-only show at Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Known for his improvisational brilliance, Mayer's performance is expected to feature not only his classic tracks but also moments of spontaneous musicianship that have come to define his live shows across the globe.

Fans of Mayer will not want to miss this momentous event, with tickets available soon. Pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders will begin at 12 PM (Noon) IST on October 12, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow, with the general ticket sale opening on October 14, 2025, at 1 PM IST.

Mayer, who is known for hits like ‘Gravity’, ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’, ‘Daughters’, and ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’, shared his excitement about performing in India for the first time. "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating," he said.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer of BookMyShow’s Live Events division, commented, “John Mayer’s debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country. Mayer’s music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives. To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience, and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India.”

A Musical Journey with John Mayer

Mayer’s artistry, blending blues, rock, pop, and folk with impeccable guitar skills and intimate lyrics, has earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal global following. With over 20 million albums sold worldwide and collaborations with legends like Ed Sheeran, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, and Alicia Keys, Mayer is set to deliver a live show like no other.

His music has shaped an entire generation, and the January 2026 concert marks a milestone for Indian fans who have followed Mayer's career since his early albums like Room For Squares and Continuum. The concert will bring his iconic songs to life, ensuring a night of unforgettable music and magic.