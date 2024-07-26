Bryan Adams returns to India this December for 'So Happy It Hurts' tour; see details

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

Fans can snag their tickets exclusively on the Zomato app.

Bryan Adams Bryan Adams

Get ready to rock, India! Legendary musician Bryan Adams is set to ignite the stage once again with his "So Happy It Hurts" world tour, bringing his signature blend of rock anthems and heartfelt ballads to five cities across the country this December.

Presented by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, the tour kicks off in Shillong on December 10th, followed by stops in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and culminating in Hyderabad on December 16th. Fans can snag their tickets exclusively on the Zomato app.

"I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India!" exclaimed Adams. "There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!"

This tour promises a nostalgic journey through Adams' iconic career, featuring timeless hits like "Summer of '69," "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)," and "Run to You." But it's not just a trip down memory lane. Audiences will also be treated to tracks from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, "So Happy It Hurts," showcasing the musician's enduring creativity and evolution.

Mahesh Bhupati, CEO of SG Live, captured the excitement surrounding the tour: “A longtime personal favourite, Bryan Adams is a true rock icon, and his return to India is a cause for celebration. There's a special connection between Bryan Adams and Indian fans. His songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, heartbreaks, and moments of pure joy. This tour is a chance to relive those emotions together. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and pure rock n' roll!”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live, echoed this sentiment, noting the resurgence of interest in legendary artists: “There's a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India. Fans are rediscovering the power and emotion of the timeless classics, and legendary artists like Bryan Adams are proving that great music truly transcends generations. This tour is a testament to this reality."

This marks Adams' sixth visit to India. Tickets go on sale August 7th, with a special pre-sale for HSBC Visa credit cardholders starting August 4th.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eva Live (@evalive.in)

 

Published on: Jul 26, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
