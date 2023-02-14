Bookings for Valentine’s Day week in 2023 rise over 35% YoY: OYO report

Vrindavan emerged as the most booked destination with 231 per cent YoY growth in bookings surpassing popular leisure destinations on Valentine’s Day, such as Goa and Manali, said OYO in a report on Tuesday. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, booking trends indicate that consumers are keen to combine the weekend with Valentine’s Day to head out.

Despite being a weekday, OYO observed a nearly 35 per cent increase on an annual basis in bookings for Valentine’s Day. This is similar to the record-breaking spike in demand during Republic Day week, a public holiday weekend that witnessed a spike in demand for leisure destinations after the peak holiday season.

On January 26, 2023, Goa clocked in the highest booking share with around 75 per cent.

According to the global hospitality technology player’s data analysis, with an approximate 231 per cent increase in bookings, Vrindavan has clocked in the maximum number of bookings this Valentine’s Day.

This is followed by destinations such as Bangalore (51 per cent), Hyderabad (47 per cent), Pune (45 per cent), Kolkata (38 per cent), Chennai (35 per cent), and Mumbai (19 per cent).

Most travellers opted for hill stations over beach destinations, with a whopping 147 per cent increase compared to last year. The average duration of stay has also increased from 2 days to 4 days in 2023 as compared to 2022, indicating consumer demand for longer trips over staycations, a trend popularised during the early post-pandemic period, said the IPO-bound firm.

Speaking on the increased bookings, an OYO spokesperson said, “It is interesting to note that people are now willing to travel on weekdays when there is a good opportunity. The booking trend clearly shows that people in smaller cities are also as ambitious as their counterparts in metros when spending on experiences.”