'Pyaar dosti hai': Vedanta boss pens heartfelt note for his wife on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2023: People across the globe are celebrating Valentine's day with their loved ones, with many of them taking the day as an opportunity to thank their partners.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal too decided to show his love for his wife and businesswoman Kiran Agarwal, who recently stepped down from the role of chairperson and director of Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta. She is also a founder of Woka Creations and a trustee of Vedanta Foundation.

Taking to Twitter, Agarwal shared an old picture with his wife and wrote that he is lucky to have found a life partner like Kiran.

The billionaire's post began with the famous dialogue from Karan Johar's movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. "Pyaar dosti hai… (Love is friendship)," his post mentioned.

"How lucky i am to have found a humsafar like Kiran. She has always been there for me through all ups and downs… (she's) not only my life partner but also my best friend," he added.

Pyaar dosti hai…how lucky i am to have found a humsafar like Kiran. she has always been there for me through all ups and downs…not only my life partner but also my best friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uYaRCL0Tab — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 14, 2023

The 69-year-old's post has garnered a lot of love from netizens.

"Hello sir hope you like it. My humble attempt at adding some colour to your precious photo," a user wrote. Agarwal thanked him for his warm gesture.

Another user said that the photo resembles with scenes from yesteryears bollywood blockbusters. "Greetings and good wishes to the lovely couple. All the best," he added.

"May your true love for each other be there till eternity with countless moments of happiness, peace, prosperity and good health," said another user.

"Luckiest one sir.. god bless this longer," one mentioned.

The post has garnered over 1,200 likes and 55,000 views.

