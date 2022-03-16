Delhi top booked travel destination for Holi weekend: Booking.com

People have started making travel plans again as the scare of COVID-19 spread is down. According to travel portal Booking.com, New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Rishikesh and Bengaluru are amongst the top booked domestic destinations by Indians during the long Holi weekend from March 18, 2022 to March 20, 2022.

"While classic city breaks to metros like New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru continue, travellers are opting for mini-vacations to leisurely beach destinations like Goa and Puducherry as well as hill stations like Rishikesh and Lonavala," the company said.

It said Jaipur, Lonavala, Puducherry, Udaipur and Agra are some of the other travel destinations booked this season.

"For nearly 2 years, travel limitations and working from home have caused travellers to restrict themselves in terms of the places they want to visit. While the world is still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, travellers want to take a step back, relax and embrace the experiences that they have missed out on," Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Commercial Director APAC at Booking.com, said.

While travellers are exploring varied options for accommodation, hotels continue to be the top booked accommodation type followed by resorts and guest house, Booking.com said. It said that the forward-looking data is based on bookings made by travellers for March 18-20, 2022 and is subject to changes on the basis of cancellations.

"While the primary motivation for leisure travel is to break away from the monotony of everyday life, travellers are looking to engage in new experiences and reconnect once again with friends and family. With our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, we will continue to be there for our customers offering the widest choice, great value and the easiest booking experience from anywhere and on any device, as it becomes safe to do so," Mehrotra said.

